Drew McIntyre Comments On Recent WWE Releases

During a recent interview with the International Business Times, Drew McIntyre discussed his thoughts on the release of a number of WWE Superstars due to ongoing WWE budget cuts. McIntyre says that these wrestlers now have a chance to reinvent theselves.

"You know, when the releases happen, it’s a sad time. We’re gonna miss seeing a lot of our superstars regularly every week (on) television. But at the same time, it is a huge opportunity. That’s the way I look at it."

"Perhaps some of the superstars that were released weren’t particularly happy with their position. Now, they have an opportunity to go out there and reinvent themselves and the world’s opening back up. The wrestling scene was thriving and will be thriving again very soon with live fans back in the building all across the world. And they’ll get the chance to go out there and try something different. Really make their own name and create their own buzz."