WWE Announces More New Matches For Monday’s RAW

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross

Below is the updated card for the show:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will go up against Xavier Woods in a non-title match while RAW’s women’s Money in the Bank ladder match participants Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross will compete in a fatal four-way match.

WWE has announced another new match for this Monday’s episode of RAW, which has already been taped.

» More News From This Feed

Stephanie McMahon Reveals Big Productions Changes Coming To WWE Television

During a recent interview with Variety, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon confirmed recent rumors that RAW and SmackDown will be getting set c[...] Jul 10 - During a recent interview with Variety, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon confirmed recent rumors that RAW and SmackDown will be getting set c[...]

Jim Ross Told Malakai Black 'We’re Counting On You' Following AEW Debut

Jim Ross was a guest on Busted Open Radio this week, on which he discussed the surprise AEW debut of Malakai Black, (WWE Superstar Aleister Black) on [...] Jul 10 - Jim Ross was a guest on Busted Open Radio this week, on which he discussed the surprise AEW debut of Malakai Black, (WWE Superstar Aleister Black) on [...]

Titus O’Neil Delivers Custom WWE Title To Tampa Bay Lightning For Stanley Cup Win

WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil to delivered a custom WWE Championship belt to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning for their big Stanley Cup win on T[...] Jul 10 - WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil to delivered a custom WWE Championship belt to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning for their big Stanley Cup win on T[...]

Drew McIntyre Comments On Recent WWE Releases

During a recent interview with the International Business Times, Drew McIntyre discussed his thoughts on the release of a number of WWE Superstars due[...] Jul 10 - During a recent interview with the International Business Times, Drew McIntyre discussed his thoughts on the release of a number of WWE Superstars due[...]

NJPW Pulls Kota Ibushi From Summer Struggle Due COVID-Vaccination Side Effects

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that Kota Ibushi has been pulled fromSummer Struggle due to side effects suffered after a recent COVID-19 vaccin[...] Jul 10 - New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that Kota Ibushi has been pulled fromSummer Struggle due to side effects suffered after a recent COVID-19 vaccin[...]

WWE Announces More New Matches For Monday’s RAW

WWE has announced another new match for this Monday’s episode of RAW, which has already been taped. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will go up again[...] Jul 10 - WWE has announced another new match for this Monday’s episode of RAW, which has already been taped. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will go up again[...]

Disrespectful Fans Wished Death On Jim Ross For Recent Commentary Mistake

During the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented on the negative response he received to calling AEW Dynamite 'WWE Dynamite' b[...] Jul 10 - During the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented on the negative response he received to calling AEW Dynamite 'WWE Dynamite' b[...]

Toni Storm Is 'Coming Soon' To WWE SmackDown

On Friday's WWE SmackDown, WWE aired a vignette video package for Toni Storm. The vignette featured moments from her run in NXT and then concluded wi[...] Jul 09 - On Friday's WWE SmackDown, WWE aired a vignette video package for Toni Storm. The vignette featured moments from her run in NXT and then concluded wi[...]

Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox Debut On WWE SmackDown

Shotzi & Nox joined SmackDown officially on Friday. Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox made their debut as a tag team on Friday's WWE SmackDown on F[...] Jul 09 - Shotzi & Nox joined SmackDown officially on Friday. Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox made their debut as a tag team on Friday's WWE SmackDown on F[...]

Bianca Belair’s Replacement Opponent Revealed

As reported earlier, Bayley is injured and will be out of action for nine months due to an ACL tear. The injury during a training session at the WWE P[...] Jul 09 - As reported earlier, Bayley is injured and will be out of action for nine months due to an ACL tear. The injury during a training session at the WWE P[...]

Details On Bayley’s Injury and How It Happened

As reported earlier, WWE announced that Bayley has been injured and will be out of ring action for around nine months. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is r[...] Jul 09 - As reported earlier, WWE announced that Bayley has been injured and will be out of ring action for around nine months. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is r[...]

WWE Announces Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View Date and Location

WWE has announced some new September tour dates which included the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view which will take place on Sunday, September 26 from t[...] Jul 09 - WWE has announced some new September tour dates which included the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view which will take place on Sunday, September 26 from t[...]

AEW All Out 2021 In Chicago, IL Has SOLD OUT

The next big All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view has SOLD OUT! Chris Jericho and the promotion confirmed news regarding AEW All Out 2021 selling out tic[...] Jul 09 - The next big All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view has SOLD OUT! Chris Jericho and the promotion confirmed news regarding AEW All Out 2021 selling out tic[...]

Matt Riddle On Real-Life Backstage Heat With Seth Rollins

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Riddle discussed having backstage heat with Seth Rollins last year. Riddle on the rumors of backstage heat [...] Jul 09 - During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Riddle discussed having backstage heat with Seth Rollins last year. Riddle on the rumors of backstage heat [...]

Paul Heyman Reportedly Removed From Talking Smack

In a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has noted that Paul Heyman will no longer be hosting Talking Smack and the Pat [...] Jul 09 - In a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has noted that Paul Heyman will no longer be hosting Talking Smack and the Pat [...]

TV Networks Reportedly Pitching Ideas To Stephanie McMahon

Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast is reporting that Stephanie McMahon is meeting with an unnamed television network at the end of July for the[...] Jul 09 - Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast is reporting that Stephanie McMahon is meeting with an unnamed television network at the end of July for the[...]

Update On John Cena Returning For WWE SummerSlam 2021

It was recently reported that John Cena will be filming a new movie 'Argylle' in Europe this August, which has fans worried his rumored SummerSlam ret[...] Jul 09 - It was recently reported that John Cena will be filming a new movie 'Argylle' in Europe this August, which has fans worried his rumored SummerSlam ret[...]

Big Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar Returning To WWE

In an update on Brock Lesnar returning to WWE, there has been some new information regarding their talks. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men podcast is reporti[...] Jul 09 - In an update on Brock Lesnar returning to WWE, there has been some new information regarding their talks. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men podcast is reporti[...]

Update On Jimmy Uso’s Status With WWE

Jimmy Uso is backstage at WWE SmackDown in Tampa, FL, according to Dave Meltzer. The 35-year-old wrestler was arrested Monday for a DUI for the secon[...] Jul 09 - Jimmy Uso is backstage at WWE SmackDown in Tampa, FL, according to Dave Meltzer. The 35-year-old wrestler was arrested Monday for a DUI for the secon[...]

Bayley Injured, Will Be Out Of Ring Action For 9 Months

WWE announced the following on their official website: WWE Digital has learned that Bayley sustained an injury while training for her WWE Money in th[...] Jul 09 - WWE announced the following on their official website: WWE Digital has learned that Bayley sustained an injury while training for her WWE Money in th[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Heads to "Rolling Loud Miami 2021" on July 23

The following press release comes from WWE.com: STAMFORD, Conn., July 7, 2021 – WWE and Rolling Loud, the world's premier rap festival, today[...] Jul 08 - The following press release comes from WWE.com: STAMFORD, Conn., July 7, 2021 – WWE and Rolling Loud, the world's premier rap festival, today[...]

Preview for Tonight's Episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV (July 8, 2021)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, according to ImpactWrestling.com: L[...] Jul 08 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, according to ImpactWrestling.com: L[...]

WWE NXT Superstar Kyle O'Reilly Discusses How He Manages to Wrestle with Type 1 Diabetes

WWE NXT Superstar, former NXT Tag Team Champion, and former Ring of Honor Wrestling World Champion Kyle O'Reilly recently spoke with Mu[...] Jul 08 - WWE NXT Superstar, former NXT Tag Team Champion, and former Ring of Honor Wrestling World Champion Kyle O'Reilly recently spoke with Mu[...]

Result of C.M. Punk's Last UFC Fight from 2018 Has Been Overturned

As many pro wrestling and/or MMA fans are aware, former WWE Champion C.M. Punk competed in two mixed martial arts fights in the Ultimate Fighting Cham[...] Jul 08 - As many pro wrestling and/or MMA fans are aware, former WWE Champion C.M. Punk competed in two mixed martial arts fights in the Ultimate Fighting Cham[...]