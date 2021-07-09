Toni Storm Is 'Coming Soon' To WWE SmackDown
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 09, 2021
On Friday's WWE SmackDown, WWE aired a vignette video package for Toni Storm.
The vignette featured moments from her run in NXT and then concluded with her logo with the words "coming soon" underneath.
Storm had recently received a tryout for the main roster.
Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox made their official main roster debut on tonight's SmackDown as well, with more names expected to be called up from NXT soon.
