Bianca Belair’s Replacement Opponent Revealed

Deville revealed that Belair will not defend the title at the pay-per-view but she will defend it next week on SmackDown in Houston, TX against Carmella.

On Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, WWE had a segment with Sonya Deville to announce her replacement against SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

As reported earlier, Bayley is injured and will be out of action for nine months due to an ACL tear. The injury during a training session at the WWE Performance Center.

Toni Storm Is 'Coming Soon' To WWE SmackDown

On Friday's WWE SmackDown, WWE aired a vignette video package for Toni Storm. The vignette featured moments from her run in NXT and then concluded with her logo with the words "coming soon" underneat[...] Jul 09 - On Friday's WWE SmackDown, WWE aired a vignette video package for Toni Storm. The vignette featured moments from her run in NXT and then concluded with her logo with the words "coming soon" underneat[...]

Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox Debut On WWE SmackDown

Shotzi & Nox joined SmackDown officially on Friday. Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox made their debut as a tag team on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, going up against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion[...] Jul 09 - Shotzi & Nox joined SmackDown officially on Friday. Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox made their debut as a tag team on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, going up against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion[...]

Details On Bayley’s Injury and How It Happened

As reported earlier, WWE announced that Bayley has been injured and will be out of ring action for around nine months. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting Bayley suffered a torn ACL earlier this w[...] Jul 09 - As reported earlier, WWE announced that Bayley has been injured and will be out of ring action for around nine months. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting Bayley suffered a torn ACL earlier this w[...]

WWE Announces Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View Date and Location

WWE has announced some new September tour dates which included the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view which will take place on Sunday, September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. It was pre[...] Jul 09 - WWE has announced some new September tour dates which included the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view which will take place on Sunday, September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. It was pre[...]

AEW All Out 2021 In Chicago, IL Has SOLD OUT

The next big All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view has SOLD OUT! Chris Jericho and the promotion confirmed news regarding AEW All Out 2021 selling out tickets for the pay-per-view scheduled for September [...] Jul 09 - The next big All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view has SOLD OUT! Chris Jericho and the promotion confirmed news regarding AEW All Out 2021 selling out tickets for the pay-per-view scheduled for September [...]

Matt Riddle On Real-Life Backstage Heat With Seth Rollins

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Riddle discussed having backstage heat with Seth Rollins last year. Riddle on the rumors of backstage heat between he and Seth Rollins last year: “I&r[...] Jul 09 - During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Riddle discussed having backstage heat with Seth Rollins last year. Riddle on the rumors of backstage heat between he and Seth Rollins last year: “I&r[...]

Paul Heyman Reportedly Removed From Talking Smack

In a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has noted that Paul Heyman will no longer be hosting Talking Smack and the Pat McAfee and Kayla Braxton will be a permanent chang[...] Jul 09 - In a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has noted that Paul Heyman will no longer be hosting Talking Smack and the Pat McAfee and Kayla Braxton will be a permanent chang[...]

TV Networks Reportedly Pitching Ideas To Stephanie McMahon

Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast is reporting that Stephanie McMahon is meeting with an unnamed television network at the end of July for them to pitch ideas to her for television content. I[...] Jul 09 - Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast is reporting that Stephanie McMahon is meeting with an unnamed television network at the end of July for them to pitch ideas to her for television content. I[...]

Update On John Cena Returning For WWE SummerSlam 2021

It was recently reported that John Cena will be filming a new movie 'Argylle' in Europe this August, which has fans worried his rumored SummerSlam return will be put into some jeopardy. Cena recently[...] Jul 09 - It was recently reported that John Cena will be filming a new movie 'Argylle' in Europe this August, which has fans worried his rumored SummerSlam return will be put into some jeopardy. Cena recently[...]

Big Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar Returning To WWE

In an update on Brock Lesnar returning to WWE, there has been some new information regarding their talks. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men podcast is reporting it would be unlikely to see Lesnar appear at Su[...] Jul 09 - In an update on Brock Lesnar returning to WWE, there has been some new information regarding their talks. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men podcast is reporting it would be unlikely to see Lesnar appear at Su[...]

Update On Jimmy Uso’s Status With WWE

Jimmy Uso is backstage at WWE SmackDown in Tampa, FL, according to Dave Meltzer. The 35-year-old wrestler was arrested Monday for a DUI for the second time in two years. He was driving in Pensacola, [...] Jul 09 - Jimmy Uso is backstage at WWE SmackDown in Tampa, FL, according to Dave Meltzer. The 35-year-old wrestler was arrested Monday for a DUI for the second time in two years. He was driving in Pensacola, [...]

Bayley Injured, Will Be Out Of Ring Action For 9 Months

WWE announced the following on their official website: WWE Digital has learned that Bayley sustained an injury while training for her WWE Money in the Bank match against Bianca Belair and will be out[...] Jul 09 - WWE announced the following on their official website: WWE Digital has learned that Bayley sustained an injury while training for her WWE Money in the Bank match against Bianca Belair and will be out[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Heads to "Rolling Loud Miami 2021" on July 23

The following press release comes from WWE.com: STAMFORD, Conn., July 7, 2021 – WWE and Rolling Loud, the world's premier rap festival, today announced a new partnership that brings Friday Ni[...] Jul 08 - The following press release comes from WWE.com: STAMFORD, Conn., July 7, 2021 – WWE and Rolling Loud, the world's premier rap festival, today announced a new partnership that brings Friday Ni[...]

Preview for Tonight's Episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV (July 8, 2021)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, according to ImpactWrestling.com: Less than two weeks away from Slammiversary LIVE on[...] Jul 08 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, according to ImpactWrestling.com: Less than two weeks away from Slammiversary LIVE on[...]

WWE NXT Superstar Kyle O'Reilly Discusses How He Manages to Wrestle with Type 1 Diabetes

WWE NXT Superstar, former NXT Tag Team Champion, and former Ring of Honor Wrestling World Champion Kyle O'Reilly recently spoke with Muscle & Fitness about how he has managed t[...] Jul 08 - WWE NXT Superstar, former NXT Tag Team Champion, and former Ring of Honor Wrestling World Champion Kyle O'Reilly recently spoke with Muscle & Fitness about how he has managed t[...]

Result of C.M. Punk's Last UFC Fight from 2018 Has Been Overturned

As many pro wrestling and/or MMA fans are aware, former WWE Champion C.M. Punk competed in two mixed martial arts fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. His first fight took place in September [...] Jul 08 - As many pro wrestling and/or MMA fans are aware, former WWE Champion C.M. Punk competed in two mixed martial arts fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. His first fight took place in September [...]

IWGP U.S. Championship Match, Coffin Match and More Set For AEW Fyter Fest Night One

During tonight’s AEW Dynamite Road Rager special on TNT, Karl Anderson challenged Jon Moxley to a match for his NJPW IWGP United states championship for next week’s Fyter Fest night one. [...] Jul 07 - During tonight’s AEW Dynamite Road Rager special on TNT, Karl Anderson challenged Jon Moxley to a match for his NJPW IWGP United states championship for next week’s Fyter Fest night one. [...]

Tommy End (Aleister Black) Debuts On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite - Road Rager

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black, now known as Tommy End is All Elite! Tony Schiavone was in the ring about to interview Arn Anderson when the lights went out and End, who Excalibur called Malakai[...] Jul 07 - Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black, now known as Tommy End is All Elite! Tony Schiavone was in the ring about to interview Arn Anderson when the lights went out and End, who Excalibur called Malakai[...]

Andrade El Idolo Wins Debut AEW Match

Andrade El Idolo has picked up his first AEW win. The former WWE Superstar made his in-ring debut for the promotion during tonight’s Road Rager Dynamite special, where went up against Matt Syda[...] Jul 07 - Andrade El Idolo has picked up his first AEW win. The former WWE Superstar made his in-ring debut for the promotion during tonight’s Road Rager Dynamite special, where went up against Matt Syda[...]

A Fan Attempted To Attack Chris Jericho and MJF During AEW Dynamite

AEW is back on the road with a full crowd in attendance for tonight's AEW Dynamite at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. T and things got a little out of hand at one point in the night. A [...] Jul 07 - AEW is back on the road with a full crowd in attendance for tonight's AEW Dynamite at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. T and things got a little out of hand at one point in the night. A [...]

AEW Dynamite Road Rager Set Revealed

AEW is back on the road tonight! The first-look photos of the set for tonight’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT have been revealed on social media. Tonight’s live show will tak[...] Jul 07 - AEW is back on the road tonight! The first-look photos of the set for tonight’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT have been revealed on social media. Tonight’s live show will tak[...]

WWE RAW Draws Lowest Viewership In History

Monday’s WWE RAW drew an average of 1.472 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is down on last week's 1.570 million viewers. In terms of key[...] Jul 07 - Monday’s WWE RAW drew an average of 1.472 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is down on last week's 1.570 million viewers. In terms of key[...]

Pro Wrestling Veteran Chris Youngblood Passes Away

Chris Youngblood (Chris Romero) has sadly passed away at the age of 55. Youngblood is the son of wrestling legend Ricky Romero and wrestled alongside his brother, Mark, as The Youngbloods tag-team. [...] Jul 07 - Chris Youngblood (Chris Romero) has sadly passed away at the age of 55. Youngblood is the son of wrestling legend Ricky Romero and wrestled alongside his brother, Mark, as The Youngbloods tag-team. [...]