WWE Announces Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View Date and Location

WWE has announced some new September tour dates which included the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view which will take place on Sunday, September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

It was previously rumored that the Clash of Champions pay-per-view would take place on September 26, but WWE has now confirmed Extreme Rules.

Tickets for Extreme Rules and other September shows will go on sale next Friday, July 16 at 10 am local time in each market, via Ticketmaster.