Matt Riddle On Real-Life Backstage Heat With Seth Rollins

Riddle on the rumors of backstage heat between he and Seth Rollins last year:

“I’ll be honest, I’ve met Seth multiple times and he’s met me and I don’t think we’ll ever be best friends [laughs]. I don’t think we like one another, we’re just two different people. [Although] we both love wrestling. I know my significant other said something about Becky that they didn’t like and I also did not like or agree with. Seth didn’t like me after that and I don’t think Becky liked me or my wife either, which is understandable. It is what it is.”

On trying to talk to Rollins at Survivor Series:

“After Survivor Series… I tried to talk to Seth beforehand but he kind of avoided me and he did bow out early [in the match]. I don’t know if he did that because he didn’t want to work with me or whatever because there was three other guys in the match. He could have done something. He was in there with Sheamus, he could have done a spot.

On what he told Rollins once they finally talked:

“We talked. I told him – and this is exactly what I said – I said ‘Hey man, what was said, I don’t agree with it. I thought it was bullcrap. It’s not cool. I just want you to know I apologise, I apologise on her behalf as well. On top of that I think you’re a great performer and if you would ever have it in your heart to work with me, I would love that. And, I know you’re taking some time off because Becky is pregnant, about to have a kid, just want to wish you luck, congratulations, enjoy your time with your beautiful girlfriend – at the time, now wife – and your beautiful child.’ And he literally looked at me and he goes ‘Holy s***. I didn’t expect that. Everything I hear from people and what I expected… that was really cool. Thank you.’ And that’s where we ended it. I said ‘Thank you for listening and giving me the time, bro. I hope we’re good now.’ And I will say this, we’re good enough to be working together, I don’t think we’re friends. I’ll tell you this, that last curb stomp he gave me at the Royal Rumble, we’re not friends [laughs]. When I get in the ring with him, he’s going to get it! Put that online! Can we get back in the ring? I need to repay that curb stomp, bro!”