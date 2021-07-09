Paul Heyman Reportedly Removed From Talking Smack

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
In a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has noted that Paul Heyman will no longer be hosting Talking Smack and the Pat McAfee and Kayla Braxton will be a permanent change going forward.
“Paul Heyman is now off Talking Smack. Pat McAfee and Kayla Braxton did the show this past week. We’re told the change is permanent and not a one week thing, but of course, everything can change tomorrow in WWE. There’s no real reason for it past a company decision and Heyman’s interplay with talent on some of the episodes was the most compelling talking stuff done on WWE shows.”
Toni Storm Is 'Coming Soon' To WWE SmackDown On Friday's WWE SmackDown, WWE aired a vignette video package for Toni Storm. The vignette featured moments from her run in NXT and then concluded with her logo with the words "coming soon" underneat[...]
Jul 09 - Shotzi & Nox joined SmackDown officially on Friday. Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox made their debut as a tag team on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, going up against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion[...]
Bianca Belair’s Replacement Opponent Revealed As reported earlier, Bayley is injured and will be out of action for nine months due to an ACL tear. The injury during a training session at the WWE Performance Center. On Friday's WWE SmackDown on F[...]
Details On Bayley’s Injury and How It Happened As reported earlier, WWE announced that Bayley has been injured and will be out of ring action for around nine months. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting Bayley suffered a torn ACL earlier this w[...]
Jul 09 - WWE has announced some new September tour dates which included the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view which will take place on Sunday, September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. It was pre[...]
AEW All Out 2021 In Chicago, IL Has SOLD OUT The next big All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view has SOLD OUT! Chris Jericho and the promotion confirmed news regarding AEW All Out 2021 selling out tickets for the pay-per-view scheduled for September [...]
Jul 09 - During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Riddle discussed having backstage heat with Seth Rollins last year. Riddle on the rumors of backstage heat between he and Seth Rollins last year: “I&r[...]
Paul Heyman Reportedly Removed From Talking Smack In a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has noted that Paul Heyman will no longer be hosting Talking Smack and the Pat McAfee and Kayla Braxton will be a permanent chang[...]
Jul 09 - Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast is reporting that Stephanie McMahon is meeting with an unnamed television network at the end of July for them to pitch ideas to her for television content. I[...]
Jul 09 - It was recently reported that John Cena will be filming a new movie 'Argylle' in Europe this August, which has fans worried his rumored SummerSlam return will be put into some jeopardy. Cena recently[...]
Jul 09 - In an update on Brock Lesnar returning to WWE, there has been some new information regarding their talks. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men podcast is reporting it would be unlikely to see Lesnar appear at Su[...]
Update On Jimmy Uso’s Status With WWE Jimmy Uso is backstage at WWE SmackDown in Tampa, FL, according to Dave Meltzer. The 35-year-old wrestler was arrested Monday for a DUI for the second time in two years. He was driving in Pensacola, [...]
Jul 09 - WWE announced the following on their official website: WWE Digital has learned that Bayley sustained an injury while training for her WWE Money in the Bank match against Bianca Belair and will be out[...]
Jul 08 - The following press release comes from WWE.com: STAMFORD, Conn., July 7, 2021 – WWE and Rolling Loud, the world's premier rap festival, today announced a new partnership that brings Friday Ni[...]
Jul 08 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, according to ImpactWrestling.com: Less than two weeks away from Slammiversary LIVE on[...]
Jul 08 - As many pro wrestling and/or MMA fans are aware, former WWE Champion C.M. Punk competed in two mixed martial arts fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. His first fight took place in September [...]
Jul 07 - During tonight’s AEW Dynamite Road Rager special on TNT, Karl Anderson challenged Jon Moxley to a match for his NJPW IWGP United states championship for next week’s Fyter Fest night one. [...]
Jul 07 - Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black, now known as Tommy End is All Elite! Tony Schiavone was in the ring about to interview Arn Anderson when the lights went out and End, who Excalibur called Malakai[...]
Andrade El Idolo Wins Debut AEW Match Andrade El Idolo has picked up his first AEW win. The former WWE Superstar made his in-ring debut for the promotion during tonight’s Road Rager Dynamite special, where went up against Matt Syda[...]
Jul 07 - AEW is back on the road with a full crowd in attendance for tonight's AEW Dynamite at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. T and things got a little out of hand at one point in the night. A [...]
AEW Dynamite Road Rager Set Revealed AEW is back on the road tonight! The first-look photos of the set for tonight’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT have been revealed on social media. Tonight’s live show will tak[...]
WWE RAW Draws Lowest Viewership In History Monday’s WWE RAW drew an average of 1.472 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is down on last week's 1.570 million viewers. In terms of key[...]
Pro Wrestling Veteran Chris Youngblood Passes Away Chris Youngblood (Chris Romero) has sadly passed away at the age of 55. Youngblood is the son of wrestling legend Ricky Romero and wrestled alongside his brother, Mark, as The Youngbloods tag-team. [...]
Jul 07 - WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has revealed that in moving home a couple of years ago her Divas Championship title was misplaced and she wants it back. Flair was the last woman to hold the WWE Divas C[...]