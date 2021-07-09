TV Networks Reportedly Pitching Ideas To Stephanie McMahon

Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast is reporting that Stephanie McMahon is meeting with an unnamed television network at the end of July for them to pitch ideas to her for television content.

It’s not clear if Stephanie McMahon will be meeting with USA Network or FOX.

"I don’t know which network it was but somebody told me that Steph has a meeting with one of the networks at the end of the month for pitched ideas from the network. I don’t know if this is a common thing that they do or if this is a regular thing but I know that the networks are pitching ideas."

WWE returns to the road in two weeks, so it will be interesting to see if any changes are made before then.