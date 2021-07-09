Update On John Cena Returning For WWE SummerSlam 2021

It was recently reported that John Cena will be filming a new movie 'Argylle' in Europe this August, which has fans worried his rumored SummerSlam return will be put into some jeopardy.

Cena recently confirmed that he will return to WWE soon, but didn't say when.

In some good news, Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that John Cena vs Roman Reigns is locked in for the main event of SummerSlam.

Cena's last match was the Firefly Fun House match against The Fiend at WrestleMania 36.