Big Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar Returning To WWE

In an update on Brock Lesnar returning to WWE, there has been some new information regarding their talks.

Andrew Zarian of Mat Men podcast is reporting it would be unlikely to see Lesnar appear at SummerSlam for creative reasons, but he is set to return soon.

"They wanted Brock. For whatever reason, the plan didn’t work out. I believe it was creative-wise, it just wasn’t fitting. Financially, they want Brock to commit to live shows. They are working it out, it’s gonna happen. It’s not that it’s not gonna happen – it’s gonna happen unless something goes tremendously terrible, which I don’t think it will. I think we’re gonna see Brock, I just don’t think he’s needed for SummerSlam if they have this planned out already. If Brock calls them and says, ‘Hey I wanna do it’ then yeah, they’re gonna figure it out. I don’t believe Brock’s gonna be on there… I don’t know about Brock right now. I know that he’s in the plans. They’re gonna do something with him, I just don’t know what yet.".