Preview for Tonight's Episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV (July 8, 2021)

Less than two weeks away from Slammiversary LIVE on Pay-Per-View, the action heats up on an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV!
Before Kenny Omega and Sami Callihan clash with the IMPACT World Title on the line at Slammiversary, they must first sign the contract for the highly-anticipated bout this Thursday on IMPACT! What can go wrong when the IMPACT & AEW World Champion goes face-to-face with “The Draw”? Just about anything!
With Slammiversary right around the corner, everyone’s eyes are firmly set on championship gold! This Thursday on IMPACT!, Susan and Kimber Lee battle Rosemary and Havok in a match that could go a long way in determining the next challengers for Fire ‘N Flava‘s Knockouts Tag Team Titles! Will Susan and Kimber Lee be able to refocus after their falling out with Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo? Or will the demonic duo of Rosemary and Havok reign supreme?
Over the last several weeks, Brian Myers has been mentoring IMPACT rookie Sam Beale on how to be a “professional”. But Jake Something took exception to his teachings when Myers told Beale to do the opposite of whatever Jake does. Now the two rivals are set to collide as Jake Something looks to teach Brian Myers a lesson of his own this Thursday on IMPACT! Not only that, but whoever loses the match must verbally acknowledge the winner as a professional!
Steve Maclin dials up the mayhem as he goes one-on-one with “The Masked Marvel” Suicide in this week’s BTI exclusive match. Maclin has put his dominance on display in recent weeks, making quick work of his opponents. But this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV, Maclin faces his greatest challenge yet! Will Maclin steamroll his way to victory or will Suicide come alive and shock the world?
After IMPACT! goes off the air, stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60 featuring some of the greatest matches from the IMPACT career of “The Samoan Submission Machine”, Samoa Joe!
Jul 08 - As many pro wrestling and/or MMA fans are aware, former WWE Champion C.M. Punk competed in two mixed martial arts fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. His first fight took place in September [...]
Jul 07 - During tonight’s AEW Dynamite Road Rager special on TNT, Karl Anderson challenged Jon Moxley to a match for his NJPW IWGP United states championship for next week’s Fyter Fest night one. [...]
Jul 07 - Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black, now known as Tommy End is All Elite! Tony Schiavone was in the ring about to interview Arn Anderson when the lights went out and End, who Excalibur called Malakai[...]
Andrade El Idolo Wins Debut AEW Match Andrade El Idolo has picked up his first AEW win. The former WWE Superstar made his in-ring debut for the promotion during tonight’s Road Rager Dynamite special, where went up against Matt Syda[...]
Jul 07 - AEW is back on the road with a full crowd in attendance for tonight's AEW Dynamite at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. T and things got a little out of hand at one point in the night. A [...]
AEW Dynamite Road Rager Set Revealed AEW is back on the road tonight! The first-look photos of the set for tonight’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT have been revealed on social media. Tonight’s live show will tak[...]
WWE RAW Draws Lowest Viewership In History Monday’s WWE RAW drew an average of 1.472 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is down on last week's 1.570 million viewers. In terms of key[...]
Pro Wrestling Veteran Chris Youngblood Passes Away Chris Youngblood (Chris Romero) has sadly passed away at the age of 55. Youngblood is the son of wrestling legend Ricky Romero and wrestled alongside his brother, Mark, as The Youngbloods tag-team. [...]
Jul 07 - WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has revealed that in moving home a couple of years ago her Divas Championship title was misplaced and she wants it back. Flair was the last woman to hold the WWE Divas C[...]
Jul 07 - Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black aka Tommy End has released the following video on his Instagram feed with the following caption. The Devil Made Me Do It “I often wondered how many more the[...]
XFL Relaunch Delayed Until 2023 The XFL will not be returning to our screen until spring 2023. In a statement, the company announced the league will commence in spring 2023 having had its 2020 relaunch cut short due to the COVID-19[...]
Cesaro Says He Wants A Rematch With Roman Reigns During a recent interview with Give Me Sport, WWE Superstar Cesaro discussed recently going up against Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania: Backlash pay-per-view event, wanting a rematch, and more.
Jul 07 - The official Twitter account of Madison Square Garden announced that fans attending will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination if they are over the age of 16. WWE will be returning to MSG on Septembe[...]
Jul 07 - WWE announced the participants for the upcoming NXT Breakout Tournament on Tuesday’s episode of NXT. The entire participants are as follows: - Carmelo Hayes - Trey Baxter - Andre[...]
WWE Reportedly Nixed Plans For New Title Belts Former WWE 205 Live Superstar Gentleman Jack Gallagher revealed WWE apparently had plans to introduce the WWE Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles but nixed plans. The title belts were actually made but neve[...]
Jul 07 - It has been announced that reigning ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham will be defending his title against former ROH World Tag Team Champion Mike Bennett at the upcoming Best in the World e[...]
Jul 07 - In an update on the health of WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA and ECW World Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk, his longtime friend Tommy Dreamer, who is also a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion, po[...]
Jul 07 - As was previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA and ECW World Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk is currently dealing with multiple health issues and is residing in an assisted living facili[...]
Jul 07 - As was previously reported, former TNA Wrestling/IMPACT Wrestling ringside commentator Don West was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. A GoFundMe page was set up to help Don and his family during t[...]
Jul 06 - Earlier this year Jon Moxley challenged Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, the match didn't end very well with a very lame explosion that drew AEW lots of crit[...]