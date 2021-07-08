Result of C.M. Punk's Last UFC Fight from 2018 Has Been Overturned

As many pro wrestling and/or MMA fans are aware, former WWE Champion C.M. Punk competed in two mixed martial arts fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. His first fight took place in September of 2016, when he suffered a loss to Mickey Gall via Rear Naked Choke submission. Punk's second UFC fight took place in June of 2018, when he suffered a loss to Mike Jackson by unanimous judges' decision.

It is now being reported by MMA Junkie that the result of Punk's second fight was actually quietly overturned due to Mike Jackson testing positive for marijuana. The official result of the fight is now a "no contest," which means that Punk's official MMA/UFC record stands at 0-1-1.

Chris Slaby, a public information officer for the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, gave the following statement to MMA Junkie: