Result of C.M. Punk's Last UFC Fight from 2018 Has Been Overturned
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 08, 2021
As many pro wrestling and/or MMA fans are aware, former WWE Champion C.M. Punk competed in two mixed martial arts fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. His first fight took place in September of 2016, when he suffered a loss to Mickey Gall via Rear Naked Choke submission. Punk's second UFC fight took place in June of 2018, when he suffered a loss to Mike Jackson by unanimous judges' decision.
It is
now being reported by that the result of Punk's second fight was actually quietly overturned due to Mike Jackson testing positive for marijuana. The official result of the fight is now a "no contest," which means that Punk's official MMA/UFC record stands at 0-1-1. MMA Junkie
Chris Slaby, a public information officer for the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation,
gave the following statement to : MMA Junkie
“The official result of a full contact martial arts bout can be changed to a ‘no contest’ as an outcome of an adverse post-bout disciplinary finding against a contestant. As detailed in the consent order provided, Mr. Jackson tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol due to marijuana following the June 9, 2018 UFC event at the United Center in Chicago.”
