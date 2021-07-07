IWGP U.S. Championship Match, Coffin Match and More Set For AEW Fyter Fest Night One

During tonight’s AEW Dynamite Road Rager special on TNT, Karl Anderson challenged Jon Moxley to a match for his NJPW IWGP United states championship for next week’s Fyter Fest night one.

The match was confirmed, and added to an action-packed card:

- Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson for the IWGP U.S. championship

- Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks for the FTW championship

- Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page in a Coffin Match

- Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy

- Adam “Hangman” Page will speak

- Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki