A Fan Attempted To Attack Chris Jericho and MJF During AEW Dynamite

AEW is back on the road with a full crowd in attendance for tonight's AEW Dynamite at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. T and things got a little out of hand at one point in the night.

A fan tried to jump in the ring to attack Chris Jericho and MJF, but security managed to grab the fan on the ring apron with Jericho delivering a punch before security quickly took the fan out of the arena.

This appeared to be unplanned as the camera quickly focused on the crowd.