Here’s #AEW first set on the road in over a year. Thanks to @Fray8 pic.twitter.com/5XmO1UiJJP

Tonight’s live show will take place from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. T.

The first-look photos of the set for tonight’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT have been revealed on social media.

AEW is back on the road tonight!

IWGP U.S. Championship Match, Coffin Match and More Set For AEW Fyter Fest Night One

During tonight’s AEW Dynamite Road Rager special on TNT, Karl Anderson challenged Jon Moxley to a match for his NJPW IWGP United states champion[...] Jul 07 - During tonight’s AEW Dynamite Road Rager special on TNT, Karl Anderson challenged Jon Moxley to a match for his NJPW IWGP United states champion[...]

Tommy End (Aleister Black) Debuts On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite - Road Rager

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black, now known as Tommy End is All Elite! Tony Schiavone was in the ring about to interview Arn Anderson when the lig[...] Jul 07 - Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black, now known as Tommy End is All Elite! Tony Schiavone was in the ring about to interview Arn Anderson when the lig[...]

Andrade El Idolo Wins Debut AEW Match

Andrade El Idolo has picked up his first AEW win. The former WWE Superstar made his in-ring debut for the promotion during tonight’s Road Rager[...] Jul 07 - Andrade El Idolo has picked up his first AEW win. The former WWE Superstar made his in-ring debut for the promotion during tonight’s Road Rager[...]

A Fan Attempted To Attack Chris Jericho and MJF During AEW Dynamite

AEW is back on the road with a full crowd in attendance for tonight's AEW Dynamite at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. T and things got a[...] Jul 07 - AEW is back on the road with a full crowd in attendance for tonight's AEW Dynamite at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. T and things got a[...]

AEW Dynamite Road Rager Set Revealed

AEW is back on the road tonight! The first-look photos of the set for tonight’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT have been revealed on[...] Jul 07 - AEW is back on the road tonight! The first-look photos of the set for tonight’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT have been revealed on[...]

WWE RAW Draws Lowest Viewership In History

Monday’s WWE RAW drew an average of 1.472 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is down on l[...] Jul 07 - Monday’s WWE RAW drew an average of 1.472 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is down on l[...]

Pro Wrestling Veteran Chris Youngblood Passes Away

Chris Youngblood (Chris Romero) has sadly passed away at the age of 55. Youngblood is the son of wrestling legend Ricky Romero and wrestled alongside[...] Jul 07 - Chris Youngblood (Chris Romero) has sadly passed away at the age of 55. Youngblood is the son of wrestling legend Ricky Romero and wrestled alongside[...]

Charlotte Flair Reveals Her WWE Divas Title Belt Is Missing

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has revealed that in moving home a couple of years ago her Divas Championship title was misplaced and she wants it back.[...] Jul 07 - WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has revealed that in moving home a couple of years ago her Divas Championship title was misplaced and she wants it back.[...]

Tommy End (Aleister Black) Releases Creepy Video, New Gimmick?

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black aka Tommy End has released the following video on his Instagram feed with the following caption. The Devil Made M[...] Jul 07 - Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black aka Tommy End has released the following video on his Instagram feed with the following caption. The Devil Made M[...]

XFL Relaunch Delayed Until 2023

The XFL will not be returning to our screen until spring 2023. In a statement, the company announced the league will commence in spring 2023 having h[...] Jul 07 - The XFL will not be returning to our screen until spring 2023. In a statement, the company announced the league will commence in spring 2023 having h[...]

Cesaro Says He Wants A Rematch With Roman Reigns

During a recent interview with Give Me Sport, WWE Superstar Cesaro discussed recently going up against Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania: Backlash[...] Jul 07 - During a recent interview with Give Me Sport, WWE Superstar Cesaro discussed recently going up against Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania: Backlash[...]

WWE Event At Madison Square Garden Will Require Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination

The official Twitter account of Madison Square Garden announced that fans attending will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination if they are over the ag[...] Jul 07 - The official Twitter account of Madison Square Garden announced that fans attending will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination if they are over the ag[...]

Participants In NXT Breakout Tournament Revealed

WWE announced the participants for the upcoming NXT Breakout Tournament on Tuesday’s episode of NXT. The entire participants are as follows: -[...] Jul 07 - WWE announced the participants for the upcoming NXT Breakout Tournament on Tuesday’s episode of NXT. The entire participants are as follows: -[...]

WWE Reportedly Nixed Plans For New Title Belts

Former WWE 205 Live Superstar Gentleman Jack Gallagher revealed WWE apparently had plans to introduce the WWE Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles but nixed [...] Jul 07 - Former WWE 205 Live Superstar Gentleman Jack Gallagher revealed WWE apparently had plans to introduce the WWE Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles but nixed [...]

Mike Bennett Set to Challenge Jonathan Gresham for Pure Championship at ROH BITW

It has been announced that reigning ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham will be defending his title against former ROH World Tag Team Champion Mike Ben[...] Jul 07 - It has been announced that reigning ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham will be defending his title against former ROH World Tag Team Champion Mike Ben[...]

Watch: Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley Discusses Life After WWE, Face Paint, Heel Turn, Andre Battle Royal, Rob Gronkowski, More

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about his WWE career, as well as his plans after being released from his WWE cont[...] Jul 07 - Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about his WWE career, as well as his plans after being released from his WWE cont[...]

Video Highlights & Results from Last Night's WWE NXT Great American Bash Special

The following are the results from last night's WWE NXT: Great American Bash special: 1. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK def. Tommaso Ciampa &am[...] Jul 07 - The following are the results from last night's WWE NXT: Great American Bash special: 1. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK def. Tommaso Ciampa &am[...]

Tommy Dreamer Posts an Update on Terry Funk After Speaking with Him Over the Telephone

In an update on the health of WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA and ECW World Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk, his longtime friend Tommy Dreamer, who i[...] Jul 07 - In an update on the health of WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA and ECW World Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk, his longtime friend Tommy Dreamer, who i[...]

WWE Sends Best Wishes to Former NWA & ECW World Champion Terry Funk

As was previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA and ECW World Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk is currently dealing with multiple health i[...] Jul 07 - As was previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA and ECW World Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk is currently dealing with multiple health i[...]

Don West Thanks Family, Friends and Fans for Love & Support During Cancer Battle

As was previously reported, former TNA Wrestling/IMPACT Wrestling ringside commentator Don West was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. A GoFundMe p[...] Jul 07 - As was previously reported, former TNA Wrestling/IMPACT Wrestling ringside commentator Don West was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. A GoFundMe p[...]

Tony Khan Reveals He Didn't Pay The Pyrotechnic Crew For The AEW Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch

Earlier this year Jon Moxley challenged Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, the match didn't end very well wit[...] Jul 06 - Earlier this year Jon Moxley challenged Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, the match didn't end very well wit[...]

Official Health Update On Terry Funk - Statement

The official social media for Terry Funk has confirmed the news that Terry Funk is currently housed in assisted living due to health issues, which hav[...] Jul 06 - The official social media for Terry Funk has confirmed the news that Terry Funk is currently housed in assisted living due to health issues, which hav[...]

First Look At Tonight's WWE NXT: Great American Bash 2021 Stage

WWE has released the first look at the stage set up for tonight’s NXT Great American Bash episode on USA Network. A first look at tonight's #[...] Jul 06 - WWE has released the first look at the stage set up for tonight’s NXT Great American Bash episode on USA Network. A first look at tonight's #[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark

AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the final card: - Wheeler YUTA vs. Ryan Nemeth (w/ JD Drake,[...] Jul 06 - AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the final card: - Wheeler YUTA vs. Ryan Nemeth (w/ JD Drake,[...]