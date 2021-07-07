WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jul 07 - During tonight’s AEW Dynamite Road Rager special on TNT, Karl Anderson challenged Jon Moxley to a match for his NJPW IWGP United states championship for next week’s Fyter Fest night one. [...]
Jul 07 - Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black, now known as Tommy End is All Elite! Tony Schiavone was in the ring about to interview Arn Anderson when the lights went out and End, who Excalibur called Malakai[...]
Jul 07
Andrade El Idolo Wins Debut AEW Match Andrade El Idolo has picked up his first AEW win. The former WWE Superstar made his in-ring debut for the promotion during tonight’s Road Rager Dynamite special, where went up against Matt Syda[...]
Jul 07 - Andrade El Idolo has picked up his first AEW win. The former WWE Superstar made his in-ring debut for the promotion during tonight’s Road Rager Dynamite special, where went up against Matt Syda[...]
Jul 07 - AEW is back on the road with a full crowd in attendance for tonight's AEW Dynamite at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. T and things got a little out of hand at one point in the night. A [...]
Jul 07
AEW Dynamite Road Rager Set Revealed AEW is back on the road tonight! The first-look photos of the set for tonight’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT have been revealed on social media. Tonight’s live show will tak[...]
Jul 07 - AEW is back on the road tonight! The first-look photos of the set for tonight’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT have been revealed on social media. Tonight’s live show will tak[...]
Jul 07
WWE RAW Draws Lowest Viewership In History Monday’s WWE RAW drew an average of 1.472 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is down on last week's 1.570 million viewers. In terms of key[...]
Jul 07 - Monday’s WWE RAW drew an average of 1.472 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is down on last week's 1.570 million viewers. In terms of key[...]
Jul 07
Pro Wrestling Veteran Chris Youngblood Passes Away Chris Youngblood (Chris Romero) has sadly passed away at the age of 55. Youngblood is the son of wrestling legend Ricky Romero and wrestled alongside his brother, Mark, as The Youngbloods tag-team. [...]
Jul 07 - Chris Youngblood (Chris Romero) has sadly passed away at the age of 55. Youngblood is the son of wrestling legend Ricky Romero and wrestled alongside his brother, Mark, as The Youngbloods tag-team. [...]
Jul 07 - WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has revealed that in moving home a couple of years ago her Divas Championship title was misplaced and she wants it back. Flair was the last woman to hold the WWE Divas C[...]
Jul 07 - Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black aka Tommy End has released the following video on his Instagram feed with the following caption. The Devil Made Me Do It “I often wondered how many more the[...]
Jul 07
XFL Relaunch Delayed Until 2023 The XFL will not be returning to our screen until spring 2023. In a statement, the company announced the league will commence in spring 2023 having had its 2020 relaunch cut short due to the COVID-19[...]
Jul 07 - The XFL will not be returning to our screen until spring 2023. In a statement, the company announced the league will commence in spring 2023 having had its 2020 relaunch cut short due to the COVID-19[...]
Jul 07
Cesaro Says He Wants A Rematch With Roman Reigns During a recent interview with Give Me Sport, WWE Superstar Cesaro discussed recently going up against Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania: Backlash pay-per-view event, wanting a rematch, and more.
[...]
Jul 07 - During a recent interview with Give Me Sport, WWE Superstar Cesaro discussed recently going up against Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania: Backlash pay-per-view event, wanting a rematch, and more.
[...]
Jul 07 - The official Twitter account of Madison Square Garden announced that fans attending will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination if they are over the age of 16. WWE will be returning to MSG on Septembe[...]
Jul 07 - WWE announced the participants for the upcoming NXT Breakout Tournament on Tuesday’s episode of NXT. The entire participants are as follows: - Carmelo Hayes - Trey Baxter - Andre[...]
Jul 07
WWE Reportedly Nixed Plans For New Title Belts Former WWE 205 Live Superstar Gentleman Jack Gallagher revealed WWE apparently had plans to introduce the WWE Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles but nixed plans. The title belts were actually made but neve[...]
Jul 07 - Former WWE 205 Live Superstar Gentleman Jack Gallagher revealed WWE apparently had plans to introduce the WWE Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles but nixed plans. The title belts were actually made but neve[...]
Jul 07 - It has been announced that reigning ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham will be defending his title against former ROH World Tag Team Champion Mike Bennett at the upcoming Best in the World e[...]
Jul 07 - In an update on the health of WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA and ECW World Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk, his longtime friend Tommy Dreamer, who is also a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion, po[...]
Jul 07 - As was previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA and ECW World Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk is currently dealing with multiple health issues and is residing in an assisted living facili[...]
Jul 07 - As was previously reported, former TNA Wrestling/IMPACT Wrestling ringside commentator Don West was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. A GoFundMe page was set up to help Don and his family during t[...]
Jul 06 - Earlier this year Jon Moxley challenged Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, the match didn't end very well with a very lame explosion that drew AEW lots of crit[...]
Jul 06
Official Health Update On Terry Funk - Statement The official social media for Terry Funk has confirmed the news that Terry Funk is currently housed in assisted living due to health issues, which have affected his mind. Here is the message put out [...]
Jul 06 - The official social media for Terry Funk has confirmed the news that Terry Funk is currently housed in assisted living due to health issues, which have affected his mind. Here is the message put out [...]
Jul 06 - WWE has released the first look at the stage set up for tonight’s NXT Great American Bash episode on USA Network. A first look at tonight's #WWENXT Great American Bash stage set up. Looks goo[...]
Jul 06 - AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the final card: - Wheeler YUTA vs. Ryan Nemeth (w/ JD Drake, Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon) - Will Allday, [...]
Jul 06
Final Announced Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT Below is the final lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: NXT Tag Team Titles MatchTommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher v[...]
Jul 06 - Below is the final lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: NXT Tag Team Titles MatchTommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher v[...]