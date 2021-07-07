Pro Wrestling Veteran Chris Youngblood Passes Away

The wrestling God Terry Funk and myself July3rd at my wedding! pic.twitter.com/btBSiV4fHy

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Romero.

You can read more about the career of Romero at SlamWrestling.net .

IWGP U.S. Championship Match, Coffin Match and More Set For AEW Fyter Fest Night One

During tonight’s AEW Dynamite Road Rager special on TNT, Karl Anderson challenged Jon Moxley to a match for his NJPW IWGP United states championship for next week’s Fyter Fest night one. [...] Jul 07 - During tonight’s AEW Dynamite Road Rager special on TNT, Karl Anderson challenged Jon Moxley to a match for his NJPW IWGP United states championship for next week’s Fyter Fest night one. [...]

Tommy End (Aleister Black) Debuts On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite - Road Rager

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black, now known as Tommy End is All Elite! Tony Schiavone was in the ring about to interview Arn Anderson when the lights went out and End, who Excalibur called Malakai[...] Jul 07 - Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black, now known as Tommy End is All Elite! Tony Schiavone was in the ring about to interview Arn Anderson when the lights went out and End, who Excalibur called Malakai[...]

Andrade El Idolo Wins Debut AEW Match

Andrade El Idolo has picked up his first AEW win. The former WWE Superstar made his in-ring debut for the promotion during tonight’s Road Rager Dynamite special, where went up against Matt Syda[...] Jul 07 - Andrade El Idolo has picked up his first AEW win. The former WWE Superstar made his in-ring debut for the promotion during tonight’s Road Rager Dynamite special, where went up against Matt Syda[...]

A Fan Attempted To Attack Chris Jericho and MJF During AEW Dynamite

AEW is back on the road with a full crowd in attendance for tonight's AEW Dynamite at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. T and things got a little out of hand at one point in the night. A [...] Jul 07 - AEW is back on the road with a full crowd in attendance for tonight's AEW Dynamite at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. T and things got a little out of hand at one point in the night. A [...]

AEW Dynamite Road Rager Set Revealed

AEW is back on the road tonight! The first-look photos of the set for tonight’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT have been revealed on social media. Tonight’s live show will tak[...] Jul 07 - AEW is back on the road tonight! The first-look photos of the set for tonight’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT have been revealed on social media. Tonight’s live show will tak[...]

WWE RAW Draws Lowest Viewership In History

Monday’s WWE RAW drew an average of 1.472 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is down on last week's 1.570 million viewers. In terms of key[...] Jul 07 - Monday’s WWE RAW drew an average of 1.472 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is down on last week's 1.570 million viewers. In terms of key[...]

Pro Wrestling Veteran Chris Youngblood Passes Away

Chris Youngblood (Chris Romero) has sadly passed away at the age of 55. Youngblood is the son of wrestling legend Ricky Romero and wrestled alongside his brother, Mark, as The Youngbloods tag-team. [...] Jul 07 - Chris Youngblood (Chris Romero) has sadly passed away at the age of 55. Youngblood is the son of wrestling legend Ricky Romero and wrestled alongside his brother, Mark, as The Youngbloods tag-team. [...]

Charlotte Flair Reveals Her WWE Divas Title Belt Is Missing

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has revealed that in moving home a couple of years ago her Divas Championship title was misplaced and she wants it back. Flair was the last woman to hold the WWE Divas C[...] Jul 07 - WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has revealed that in moving home a couple of years ago her Divas Championship title was misplaced and she wants it back. Flair was the last woman to hold the WWE Divas C[...]

Tommy End (Aleister Black) Releases Creepy Video, New Gimmick?

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black aka Tommy End has released the following video on his Instagram feed with the following caption. The Devil Made Me Do It “I often wondered how many more the[...] Jul 07 - Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black aka Tommy End has released the following video on his Instagram feed with the following caption. The Devil Made Me Do It “I often wondered how many more the[...]

XFL Relaunch Delayed Until 2023

The XFL will not be returning to our screen until spring 2023. In a statement, the company announced the league will commence in spring 2023 having had its 2020 relaunch cut short due to the COVID-19[...] Jul 07 - The XFL will not be returning to our screen until spring 2023. In a statement, the company announced the league will commence in spring 2023 having had its 2020 relaunch cut short due to the COVID-19[...]

Cesaro Says He Wants A Rematch With Roman Reigns

During a recent interview with Give Me Sport, WWE Superstar Cesaro discussed recently going up against Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania: Backlash pay-per-view event, wanting a rematch, and more. [...] Jul 07 - During a recent interview with Give Me Sport, WWE Superstar Cesaro discussed recently going up against Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania: Backlash pay-per-view event, wanting a rematch, and more. [...]

WWE Event At Madison Square Garden Will Require Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination

The official Twitter account of Madison Square Garden announced that fans attending will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination if they are over the age of 16. WWE will be returning to MSG on Septembe[...] Jul 07 - The official Twitter account of Madison Square Garden announced that fans attending will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination if they are over the age of 16. WWE will be returning to MSG on Septembe[...]

Participants In NXT Breakout Tournament Revealed

WWE announced the participants for the upcoming NXT Breakout Tournament on Tuesday’s episode of NXT. The entire participants are as follows: - Carmelo Hayes - Trey Baxter - Andre[...] Jul 07 - WWE announced the participants for the upcoming NXT Breakout Tournament on Tuesday’s episode of NXT. The entire participants are as follows: - Carmelo Hayes - Trey Baxter - Andre[...]

WWE Reportedly Nixed Plans For New Title Belts

Former WWE 205 Live Superstar Gentleman Jack Gallagher revealed WWE apparently had plans to introduce the WWE Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles but nixed plans. The title belts were actually made but neve[...] Jul 07 - Former WWE 205 Live Superstar Gentleman Jack Gallagher revealed WWE apparently had plans to introduce the WWE Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles but nixed plans. The title belts were actually made but neve[...]

Mike Bennett Set to Challenge Jonathan Gresham for Pure Championship at ROH BITW

It has been announced that reigning ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham will be defending his title against former ROH World Tag Team Champion Mike Bennett at the upcoming Best in the World e[...] Jul 07 - It has been announced that reigning ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham will be defending his title against former ROH World Tag Team Champion Mike Bennett at the upcoming Best in the World e[...]

Watch: Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley Discusses Life After WWE, Face Paint, Heel Turn, Andre Battle Royal, Rob Gronkowski, More

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about his WWE career, as well as his plans after being released from his WWE contract in April of this year: [...] Jul 07 - Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about his WWE career, as well as his plans after being released from his WWE contract in April of this year: [...]

Video Highlights & Results from Last Night's WWE NXT Great American Bash Special

The following are the results from last night's WWE NXT: Great American Bash special: 1. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK def. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher 2. Samoa Joe named [...] Jul 07 - The following are the results from last night's WWE NXT: Great American Bash special: 1. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK def. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher 2. Samoa Joe named [...]

Tommy Dreamer Posts an Update on Terry Funk After Speaking with Him Over the Telephone

In an update on the health of WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA and ECW World Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk, his longtime friend Tommy Dreamer, who is also a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion, po[...] Jul 07 - In an update on the health of WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA and ECW World Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk, his longtime friend Tommy Dreamer, who is also a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion, po[...]

WWE Sends Best Wishes to Former NWA & ECW World Champion Terry Funk

As was previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA and ECW World Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk is currently dealing with multiple health issues and is residing in an assisted living facili[...] Jul 07 - As was previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA and ECW World Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk is currently dealing with multiple health issues and is residing in an assisted living facili[...]

Don West Thanks Family, Friends and Fans for Love & Support During Cancer Battle

As was previously reported, former TNA Wrestling/IMPACT Wrestling ringside commentator Don West was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. A GoFundMe page was set up to help Don and his family during t[...] Jul 07 - As was previously reported, former TNA Wrestling/IMPACT Wrestling ringside commentator Don West was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. A GoFundMe page was set up to help Don and his family during t[...]

Tony Khan Reveals He Didn't Pay The Pyrotechnic Crew For The AEW Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch

Earlier this year Jon Moxley challenged Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, the match didn't end very well with a very lame explosion that drew AEW lots of crit[...] Jul 06 - Earlier this year Jon Moxley challenged Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, the match didn't end very well with a very lame explosion that drew AEW lots of crit[...]

Official Health Update On Terry Funk - Statement

The official social media for Terry Funk has confirmed the news that Terry Funk is currently housed in assisted living due to health issues, which have affected his mind. Here is the message put out [...] Jul 06 - The official social media for Terry Funk has confirmed the news that Terry Funk is currently housed in assisted living due to health issues, which have affected his mind. Here is the message put out [...]

First Look At Tonight's WWE NXT: Great American Bash 2021 Stage

WWE has released the first look at the stage set up for tonight’s NXT Great American Bash episode on USA Network. A first look at tonight's #WWENXT Great American Bash stage set up. Looks goo[...] Jul 06 - WWE has released the first look at the stage set up for tonight’s NXT Great American Bash episode on USA Network. A first look at tonight's #WWENXT Great American Bash stage set up. Looks goo[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark

AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the final card: - Wheeler YUTA vs. Ryan Nemeth (w/ JD Drake, Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon) - Will Allday, [...] Jul 06 - AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the final card: - Wheeler YUTA vs. Ryan Nemeth (w/ JD Drake, Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon) - Will Allday, [...]