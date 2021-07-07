Tommy End (Aleister Black) Releases Creepy Video, New Gimmick?

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black aka Tommy End has released the following video on his Instagram feed with the following caption.

The Devil Made Me Do It

“I often wondered how many more there were, like in my head? Those voices. I don’t know which I prefer, the endless silence or the constant dialogue. I find them both equally frightening.”

It would seem this new film by Black indicates his new gimmick.

End was released by WWE in June due to budget cuts and currently has a 90-day non-compete clause until August 31, 2021.

You can watch the video he released below: