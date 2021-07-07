XFL Relaunch Delayed Until 2023

The XFL will not be returning to our screen until spring 2023.

In a statement, the company announced the league will commence in spring 2023 having had its 2020 relaunch cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not long after the pandemic outbreak, the company went into bankruptcy and CEO Vince McMahon sold the XFL to an investment group headed up by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the summer of 2020.

Statement:

"While our discussions with the CFL did not ultimately lead to a collaboration, the effort reinforced our belief and commitment to developing the XFL for international spring football. We look forward to seeing everyone for kickoff in spring of 2023."

In related news, a planned partnership between XFL and the Canadian Football League (CFL) will now not go ahead.