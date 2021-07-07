Cesaro Says He Wants A Rematch With Roman Reigns

During a recent interview with Give Me Sport, WWE Superstar Cesaro discussed recently going up against Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania: Backlash pay-per-view event, wanting a rematch, and more.

"I took Roman to the limit and I don’t think he liked it, so let’s do it again. To me what it comes down to at the end of the day is what happens after the bell rings. Even when I’ve wrestled Roman Reigns in the past, I was able to take him to the limit, and maybe to a place where he doesn’t like to be because he’s not usually there. He’s not usually pushed that way, I like to think, and that’s exactly what happened when the bell rang. Whatever his attitude is, it changes. He does what he does, he does what he thinks he has to do. My attitude changed from when I wrestled him before to now. I feel like we all matured, we all changed, we all developed, we all progressed. But at the end of the day, it’s about what happens when that bell rings. To me, that’s what’s important. Like you said [he had] a year great, but so did I, so let’s see what happens."

Roman Reigns disrespects Cesaro: SmackDown, April 16, 2021