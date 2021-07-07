Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

The first round of the tournament gets underway next week, with Ikemen Jiro taking on Duke Hudson.

The entire participants are as follows:

WWE announced the participants for the upcoming NXT Breakout Tournament on Tuesday’s episode of NXT.

» More News From This Feed

Participants In NXT Breakout Tournament Revealed

WWE announced the participants for the upcoming NXT Breakout Tournament on Tuesday’s episode of NXT. The entire participants are as follows: -[...] Jul 07 - WWE announced the participants for the upcoming NXT Breakout Tournament on Tuesday’s episode of NXT. The entire participants are as follows: -[...]

WWE Reportedly Nixed Plans For New Title Belts

Former WWE 205 Live Superstar Gentleman Jack Gallagher revealed WWE apparently had plans to introduce the WWE Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles but nixed [...] Jul 07 - Former WWE 205 Live Superstar Gentleman Jack Gallagher revealed WWE apparently had plans to introduce the WWE Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles but nixed [...]

Mike Bennett Set to Challenge Jonathan Gresham for Pure Championship at ROH BITW

It has been announced that reigning ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham will be defending his title against former ROH World Tag Team Champion Mike Ben[...] Jul 07 - It has been announced that reigning ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham will be defending his title against former ROH World Tag Team Champion Mike Ben[...]

Watch: Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley Discusses Life After WWE, Face Paint, Heel Turn, Andre Battle Royal, Rob Gronkowski, More

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about his WWE career, as well as his plans after being released from his WWE cont[...] Jul 07 - Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about his WWE career, as well as his plans after being released from his WWE cont[...]

Video Highlights & Results from Last Night's WWE NXT Great American Bash Special

The following are the results from last night's WWE NXT: Great American Bash special: 1. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK def. Tommaso Ciampa &am[...] Jul 07 - The following are the results from last night's WWE NXT: Great American Bash special: 1. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK def. Tommaso Ciampa &am[...]

Tommy Dreamer Posts an Update on Terry Funk After Speaking with Him Over the Telephone

In an update on the health of WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA and ECW World Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk, his longtime friend Tommy Dreamer, who i[...] Jul 07 - In an update on the health of WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA and ECW World Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk, his longtime friend Tommy Dreamer, who i[...]

WWE Sends Best Wishes to Former NWA & ECW World Champion Terry Funk

As was previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA and ECW World Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk is currently dealing with multiple health i[...] Jul 07 - As was previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA and ECW World Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk is currently dealing with multiple health i[...]

Don West Thanks Family, Friends and Fans for Love & Support During Cancer Battle

As was previously reported, former TNA Wrestling/IMPACT Wrestling ringside commentator Don West was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. A GoFundMe p[...] Jul 07 - As was previously reported, former TNA Wrestling/IMPACT Wrestling ringside commentator Don West was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. A GoFundMe p[...]

Tony Khan Reveals He Didn't Pay The Pyrotechnic Crew For The AEW Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch

Earlier this year Jon Moxley challenged Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, the match didn't end very well wit[...] Jul 06 - Earlier this year Jon Moxley challenged Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, the match didn't end very well wit[...]

Official Health Update On Terry Funk - Statement

The official social media for Terry Funk has confirmed the news that Terry Funk is currently housed in assisted living due to health issues, which hav[...] Jul 06 - The official social media for Terry Funk has confirmed the news that Terry Funk is currently housed in assisted living due to health issues, which hav[...]

First Look At Tonight's WWE NXT: Great American Bash 2021 Stage

WWE has released the first look at the stage set up for tonight’s NXT Great American Bash episode on USA Network. A first look at tonight's #[...] Jul 06 - WWE has released the first look at the stage set up for tonight’s NXT Great American Bash episode on USA Network. A first look at tonight's #[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark

AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the final card: - Wheeler YUTA vs. Ryan Nemeth (w/ JD Drake,[...] Jul 06 - AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the final card: - Wheeler YUTA vs. Ryan Nemeth (w/ JD Drake,[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Below is the final lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: NXT Tag Team[...] Jul 06 - Below is the final lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: NXT Tag Team[...]

WWE Taping Next Week's RAW Today

WWE is set to tape next week's Monday Night RAW today. The reason for this is because they are ending their time at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Fl[...] Jul 06 - WWE is set to tape next week's Monday Night RAW today. The reason for this is because they are ending their time at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Fl[...]

WWE Superstar Engaged To Be Married

Congratulations are in order for WWE Superstar Dana Brooke. She announced on Instagram announced that she is engaged to be married. She posted, "My [...] Jul 06 - Congratulations are in order for WWE Superstar Dana Brooke. She announced on Instagram announced that she is engaged to be married. She posted, "My [...]

WWE Management 'Pissed Off' Over Jimmy Uso's DUI Arrest

There is reported to be a lot of unhappiness among WWE management over Jimmy Uso’s latest arrest which we reported a couple of hours ago. Insid[...] Jul 06 - There is reported to be a lot of unhappiness among WWE management over Jimmy Uso’s latest arrest which we reported a couple of hours ago. Insid[...]

NWA Announces Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of NWA Power which will air at 6pm ET on FITE T[...] Jul 06 - National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of NWA Power which will air at 6pm ET on FITE T[...]

Terry Funk Reportedly Suffering From Dementia, Living In Assisted Care

WWE Hall Of Famer and Terry Funk is reportedly currently living in an assisted accommodation for people who are suffering from dementia. The news of [...] Jul 06 - WWE Hall Of Famer and Terry Funk is reportedly currently living in an assisted accommodation for people who are suffering from dementia. The news of [...]

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso Arrested

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso has been arrested for DUI again, according to a TMZ report. Jimmy Uso, real name Jonathan Fatu was reportedly driving in Flor[...] Jul 06 - WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso has been arrested for DUI again, according to a TMZ report. Jimmy Uso, real name Jonathan Fatu was reportedly driving in Flor[...]

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Defeat MVP & WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in Raw's Main Event

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Montel Vontavious Porter and WWE Champion Bob[...] Jul 05 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Montel Vontavious Porter and WWE Champion Bob[...]

Jaxson Ryker & R-Truth Defeat Cedric Alexander & Elias on Raw

On tonight's edition of Raw, the team of Jaxson Ryker and R-Truth defeated Cedric Alexander and Elias in a Tag Team Match after Ryker hit Alexand[...] Jul 05 - On tonight's edition of Raw, the team of Jaxson Ryker and R-Truth defeated Cedric Alexander and Elias in a Tag Team Match after Ryker hit Alexand[...]

Matt Riddle Defeats A.J. Styles (w/ Omos) on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle defeated one-half of the Raw Tag team Champions, A.J. Styles, after a slight assist f[...] Jul 05 - On tonight's episode of Raw, "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle defeated one-half of the Raw Tag team Champions, A.J. Styles, after a slight assist f[...]

Lucha House Party Defeats Mace & T-Bar on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado) picked up a victory over Mace & T-Bar. LOOK [...] Jul 05 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado) picked up a victory over Mace & T-Bar. LOOK [...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Jinder Mahal (w/ Veer & Shanky) on Raw by DQ

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former 3MB stablemates Drew McIntyre and Jidner Mahal competed against each other in one-on-one competi[...] Jul 05 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former 3MB stablemates Drew McIntyre and Jidner Mahal competed against each other in one-on-one competi[...]