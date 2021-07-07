WWE Reportedly Nixed Plans For New Title Belts

Former WWE 205 Live Superstar Gentleman Jack Gallagher revealed WWE apparently had plans to introduce the WWE Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles but nixed plans. The title belts were actually made but never saw the light of day on television.

Jack Gallagher said on Instagram.

“It’s Tuesday. You know what that means. It’s time to talk about 205Live! I’ve had a few people enquiring about the existence of the cruiserweight tag team titles, so allow me to spill the tea.“



“There’s a truck that houses all the props that might be used during a weekly taping of Smackdown or Raw. Onboard you’ll find a collection of sledgehammers, barbed wire bats, even umbrellas. This also happens to be the place where two, purple and silver, cruiserweight tag team title belts were kept. They were kept there from the first week that the division appeared on television.“

“These belts were stubbled upon by a few members of the roster (who may have also took a few photos holding them –), so we all pitched ideas to get the titles introduced.“

“The two ideas that were often favored were: One, to change the rules of cruiserweight tag team matches to the Mexican tag rules i.e. when both feet hit the floor on the outside of the ring that constitutes a legal tag; the other was to establish three men teams, instead of the usual two, and make them trios titles.“

“All of these ideas were – obviously – rejected.”