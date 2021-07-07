Mike Bennett Set to Challenge Jonathan Gresham for Pure Championship at ROH BITW

MIKE BENNETT SEEKS RESPECT, REDEMPTION AND THE PURE TITLE WHEN HE CHALLENGES JONATHAN GRESHAM AT BEST IN THE WORLD THIS SUNDAY AT 7 PM ET LIVE ON PPV AND HONORCLUB: https://t.co/6xrH5j73VL #ROHBITW TICKETS: https://t.co/lkDAPij4IR https://t.co/KrfEyQvw2Y pic.twitter.com/odccdrdyPA

The current champion, Jonathan Gresham, has also enjoyed considerable success on the independent circuit. Among the many titles he has held on the indy circuit, he is a former Combat Zone Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion. In Ring of Honor Wrestling, he is also a former World Tag Team Champion.

As many fans are aware, the 36-year-old Bennett is a well-traveled veteran of the squared circle, and has held the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship, the WWE 24/7 Championship, the NJPW IWGP World Tag Team Championship, and numerous other titles on the independent circuit.

It has been announced that reigning ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham will be defending his title against former ROH World Tag Team Champion Mike Bennett at the upcoming Best in the World event on Sunday, July 11th.

