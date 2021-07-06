Final Announced Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Million Dollar Title Match Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight (c) If Knight wins, Grimes must become his butler.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. MSK (c)

Below is the final lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network:

» More News From This Feed

Tony Khan Reveals He Didn't Pay The Pyrotechnic Crew For The AEW Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch

Earlier this year Jon Moxley challenged Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, the match didn't end very well wit[...] Jul 06 - Earlier this year Jon Moxley challenged Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, the match didn't end very well wit[...]

Official Health Update On Terry Funk - Statement

The official social media for Terry Funk has confirmed the news that Terry Funk is currently housed in assisted living due to health issues, which hav[...] Jul 06 - The official social media for Terry Funk has confirmed the news that Terry Funk is currently housed in assisted living due to health issues, which hav[...]

First Look At Tonight's WWE NXT: Great American Bash 2021 Stage

WWE has released the first look at the stage set up for tonight’s NXT Great American Bash episode on USA Network. A first look at tonight's #[...] Jul 06 - WWE has released the first look at the stage set up for tonight’s NXT Great American Bash episode on USA Network. A first look at tonight's #[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark

AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the final card: - Wheeler YUTA vs. Ryan Nemeth (w/ JD Drake,[...] Jul 06 - AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the final card: - Wheeler YUTA vs. Ryan Nemeth (w/ JD Drake,[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Below is the final lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: NXT Tag Team[...] Jul 06 - Below is the final lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: NXT Tag Team[...]

WWE Taping Next Week's RAW Today

WWE is set to tape next week's Monday Night RAW today. The reason for this is because they are ending their time at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Fl[...] Jul 06 - WWE is set to tape next week's Monday Night RAW today. The reason for this is because they are ending their time at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Fl[...]

WWE Superstar Engaged To Be Married

Congratulations are in order for WWE Superstar Dana Brooke. She announced on Instagram announced that she is engaged to be married. She posted, "My [...] Jul 06 - Congratulations are in order for WWE Superstar Dana Brooke. She announced on Instagram announced that she is engaged to be married. She posted, "My [...]

WWE Management 'Pissed Off' Over Jimmy Uso's DUI Arrest

There is reported to be a lot of unhappiness among WWE management over Jimmy Uso’s latest arrest which we reported a couple of hours ago. Insid[...] Jul 06 - There is reported to be a lot of unhappiness among WWE management over Jimmy Uso’s latest arrest which we reported a couple of hours ago. Insid[...]

NWA Announces Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of NWA Power which will air at 6pm ET on FITE T[...] Jul 06 - National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of NWA Power which will air at 6pm ET on FITE T[...]

Terry Funk Reportedly Suffering From Dementia, Living In Assisted Care

WWE Hall Of Famer and Terry Funk is reportedly currently living in an assisted accommodation for people who are suffering from dementia. The news of [...] Jul 06 - WWE Hall Of Famer and Terry Funk is reportedly currently living in an assisted accommodation for people who are suffering from dementia. The news of [...]

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso Arrested

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso has been arrested for DUI again, according to a TMZ report. Jimmy Uso, real name Jonathan Fatu was reportedly driving in Flor[...] Jul 06 - WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso has been arrested for DUI again, according to a TMZ report. Jimmy Uso, real name Jonathan Fatu was reportedly driving in Flor[...]

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Defeat MVP & WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in Raw's Main Event

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Montel Vontavious Porter and WWE Champion Bob[...] Jul 05 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Montel Vontavious Porter and WWE Champion Bob[...]

Jaxson Ryker & R-Truth Defeat Cedric Alexander & Elias on Raw

On tonight's edition of Raw, the team of Jaxson Ryker and R-Truth defeated Cedric Alexander and Elias in a Tag Team Match after Ryker hit Alexand[...] Jul 05 - On tonight's edition of Raw, the team of Jaxson Ryker and R-Truth defeated Cedric Alexander and Elias in a Tag Team Match after Ryker hit Alexand[...]

Matt Riddle Defeats A.J. Styles (w/ Omos) on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle defeated one-half of the Raw Tag team Champions, A.J. Styles, after a slight assist f[...] Jul 05 - On tonight's episode of Raw, "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle defeated one-half of the Raw Tag team Champions, A.J. Styles, after a slight assist f[...]

Lucha House Party Defeats Mace & T-Bar on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado) picked up a victory over Mace & T-Bar. LOOK [...] Jul 05 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado) picked up a victory over Mace & T-Bar. LOOK [...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Jinder Mahal (w/ Veer & Shanky) on Raw by DQ

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former 3MB stablemates Drew McIntyre and Jidner Mahal competed against each other in one-on-one competi[...] Jul 05 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former 3MB stablemates Drew McIntyre and Jidner Mahal competed against each other in one-on-one competi[...]

Mustafa Ali Defeats Mansoor on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Mustafa Ali picked up a victory over Mansoor. "Stop thinking with your heart, and start thinking wit[...] Jul 05 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Mustafa Ali picked up a victory over Mansoor. "Stop thinking with your heart, and start thinking wit[...]

Jax, Baszler, Marie & Doudrop Defeat Cross, Bliss, Naomi & Asuka on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Eva Marie and Piper "Doudrop" Niven defeated "Almost a Superhero" [...] Jul 05 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Eva Marie and Piper "Doudrop" Niven defeated "Almost a Superhero" [...]

John Morrison Defeats Ricochet by Count-Out on Raw

In the first match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "Johnny Drip Drip" John Morrison defeated former WWE U.S. Champion Ricochet via coun[...] Jul 05 - In the first match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "Johnny Drip Drip" John Morrison defeated former WWE U.S. Champion Ricochet via coun[...]

WATCH: NWA Releases First Episode 1 Of ‘Race To The Chase’

The NWA has released EPISODE 1 of its Race To The Chase series on YouTube. The video features NWA stars looking at the history and future of professi[...] Jul 05 - The NWA has released EPISODE 1 of its Race To The Chase series on YouTube. The video features NWA stars looking at the history and future of professi[...]

Nikki Cross Discusses Inspiration Behind Superhero Character

During a recent interview with El Brunch de WWE, Nikki Cross discussed the idea for her new superhero character, hoping she will inspire her younger f[...] Jul 05 - During a recent interview with El Brunch de WWE, Nikki Cross discussed the idea for her new superhero character, hoping she will inspire her younger f[...]

AJ Styles Comments On Why He Thinks He Didn't Join NXT

During a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, AJ Styles revealed he was happy to get the opportunity to skip NXT and head to the main[...] Jul 05 - During a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, AJ Styles revealed he was happy to get the opportunity to skip NXT and head to the main[...]

WWE, Investors Win Approval Of $39 Million Settlement Over Saudi Arabia Media Rights

WWE and its investors have reached an agreement of $39 million concerning the company’s media rights deal with Saudi Arabia. WWE had a huge clas[...] Jul 05 - WWE and its investors have reached an agreement of $39 million concerning the company’s media rights deal with Saudi Arabia. WWE had a huge clas[...]

Roman Reigns Comments On The Idea of The Shield Reuniting

During a recent appearance on Peter Rosenberg’s Cheap Heat podcast, Roman Reigns was asked about a possible reunion of The Shield. “No. I[...] Jul 05 - During a recent appearance on Peter Rosenberg’s Cheap Heat podcast, Roman Reigns was asked about a possible reunion of The Shield. “No. I[...]