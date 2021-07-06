WWE Taping Next Week's RAW Today

WWE returns to the road with a live audience in two weeks!

– Omos vs. Erik of The Viking Raiders – AJ Styles vs. Ivar of The Viking Raiders – Ricochet vs. John Morrison (Falls Count Anywhere match) – Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo (United States Championship match)

During last night's RAW, several matches for next week’s episode were announced and will be broadcast next week.

The reason for this is because they are ending their time at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida this week and need to wrap up production by the weekend. They have been using the WWE ThunderDome set up at the arena since April.

» More News From This Feed

Tony Khan Reveals He Didn't Pay The Pyrotechnic Crew For The AEW Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch

Earlier this year Jon Moxley challenged Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, the match didn't end very well with a very lame explosion that drew AEW lots of crit[...] Jul 06 - Earlier this year Jon Moxley challenged Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, the match didn't end very well with a very lame explosion that drew AEW lots of crit[...]

Official Health Update On Terry Funk - Statement

The official social media for Terry Funk has confirmed the news that Terry Funk is currently housed in assisted living due to health issues, which have affected his mind. Here is the message put out [...] Jul 06 - The official social media for Terry Funk has confirmed the news that Terry Funk is currently housed in assisted living due to health issues, which have affected his mind. Here is the message put out [...]

First Look At Tonight's WWE NXT: Great American Bash 2021 Stage

WWE has released the first look at the stage set up for tonight’s NXT Great American Bash episode on USA Network. A first look at tonight's #WWENXT Great American Bash stage set up. Looks goo[...] Jul 06 - WWE has released the first look at the stage set up for tonight’s NXT Great American Bash episode on USA Network. A first look at tonight's #WWENXT Great American Bash stage set up. Looks goo[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark

AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the final card: - Wheeler YUTA vs. Ryan Nemeth (w/ JD Drake, Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon) - Will Allday, [...] Jul 06 - AEW Dark returns tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the final card: - Wheeler YUTA vs. Ryan Nemeth (w/ JD Drake, Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon) - Will Allday, [...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Below is the final lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: NXT Tag Team Titles MatchTommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher v[...] Jul 06 - Below is the final lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: NXT Tag Team Titles MatchTommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher v[...]

WWE Taping Next Week's RAW Today

WWE is set to tape next week's Monday Night RAW today. The reason for this is because they are ending their time at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida this week and need to wrap up production by [...] Jul 06 - WWE is set to tape next week's Monday Night RAW today. The reason for this is because they are ending their time at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida this week and need to wrap up production by [...]

WWE Superstar Engaged To Be Married

Congratulations are in order for WWE Superstar Dana Brooke. She announced on Instagram announced that she is engaged to be married. She posted, "My LIFE, My LOVE, My FOREVER… There is no LOVE[...] Jul 06 - Congratulations are in order for WWE Superstar Dana Brooke. She announced on Instagram announced that she is engaged to be married. She posted, "My LIFE, My LOVE, My FOREVER… There is no LOVE[...]

WWE Management 'Pissed Off' Over Jimmy Uso's DUI Arrest

There is reported to be a lot of unhappiness among WWE management over Jimmy Uso’s latest arrest which we reported a couple of hours ago. Insider source @WrestleVotes on Twitter is reporting th[...] Jul 06 - There is reported to be a lot of unhappiness among WWE management over Jimmy Uso’s latest arrest which we reported a couple of hours ago. Insider source @WrestleVotes on Twitter is reporting th[...]

NWA Announces Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of NWA Power which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Below is the announced card: - NWA TV C[...] Jul 06 - National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of NWA Power which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Below is the announced card: - NWA TV C[...]

Terry Funk Reportedly Suffering From Dementia, Living In Assisted Care

WWE Hall Of Famer and Terry Funk is reportedly currently living in an assisted accommodation for people who are suffering from dementia. The news of Funk's health was revealed by fellow WWE Hall of F[...] Jul 06 - WWE Hall Of Famer and Terry Funk is reportedly currently living in an assisted accommodation for people who are suffering from dementia. The news of Funk's health was revealed by fellow WWE Hall of F[...]

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso Arrested

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso has been arrested for DUI again, according to a TMZ report. Jimmy Uso, real name Jonathan Fatu was reportedly driving in Florida with a BAC of .205 and pulled over by cops at [...] Jul 06 - WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso has been arrested for DUI again, according to a TMZ report. Jimmy Uso, real name Jonathan Fatu was reportedly driving in Florida with a BAC of .205 and pulled over by cops at [...]

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Defeat MVP & WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in Raw's Main Event

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Montel Vontavious Porter and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after Kingston hit the Trouble in Parad[...] Jul 05 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Montel Vontavious Porter and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after Kingston hit the Trouble in Parad[...]

Jaxson Ryker & R-Truth Defeat Cedric Alexander & Elias on Raw

On tonight's edition of Raw, the team of Jaxson Ryker and R-Truth defeated Cedric Alexander and Elias in a Tag Team Match after Ryker hit Alexander with a Boss Man Slam/Black Hole Slam. All bu[...] Jul 05 - On tonight's edition of Raw, the team of Jaxson Ryker and R-Truth defeated Cedric Alexander and Elias in a Tag Team Match after Ryker hit Alexander with a Boss Man Slam/Black Hole Slam. All bu[...]

Matt Riddle Defeats A.J. Styles (w/ Omos) on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle defeated one-half of the Raw Tag team Champions, A.J. Styles, after a slight assist from The Viking Raiders. Sweep the leg, @SuperKi[...] Jul 05 - On tonight's episode of Raw, "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle defeated one-half of the Raw Tag team Champions, A.J. Styles, after a slight assist from The Viking Raiders. Sweep the leg, @SuperKi[...]

Lucha House Party Defeats Mace & T-Bar on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado) picked up a victory over Mace & T-Bar. LOOK OUT!@WWEGranMetalik & @LuchadorLD just scored [...] Jul 05 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado) picked up a victory over Mace & T-Bar. LOOK OUT!@WWEGranMetalik & @LuchadorLD just scored [...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Jinder Mahal (w/ Veer & Shanky) on Raw by DQ

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former 3MB stablemates Drew McIntyre and Jidner Mahal competed against each other in one-on-one competition, with McIntyre getting the win over Mahal by [...] Jul 05 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former 3MB stablemates Drew McIntyre and Jidner Mahal competed against each other in one-on-one competition, with McIntyre getting the win over Mahal by [...]

Mustafa Ali Defeats Mansoor on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Mustafa Ali picked up a victory over Mansoor. "Stop thinking with your heart, and start thinking with your mind, @KSAMANNY!"@AliWWE gets one over on M[...] Jul 05 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Mustafa Ali picked up a victory over Mansoor. "Stop thinking with your heart, and start thinking with your mind, @KSAMANNY!"@AliWWE gets one over on M[...]

Jax, Baszler, Marie & Doudrop Defeat Cross, Bliss, Naomi & Asuka on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Eva Marie and Piper "Doudrop" Niven defeated "Almost a Superhero" Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Asuka in an Ei[...] Jul 05 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Eva Marie and Piper "Doudrop" Niven defeated "Almost a Superhero" Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Asuka in an Ei[...]

John Morrison Defeats Ricochet by Count-Out on Raw

In the first match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "Johnny Drip Drip" John Morrison defeated former WWE U.S. Champion Ricochet via count-out. "These two are gonna destroy each other![...] Jul 05 - In the first match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "Johnny Drip Drip" John Morrison defeated former WWE U.S. Champion Ricochet via count-out. "These two are gonna destroy each other![...]

WATCH: NWA Releases First Episode 1 Of ‘Race To The Chase’

The NWA has released EPISODE 1 of its Race To The Chase series on YouTube. The video features NWA stars looking at the history and future of professional wrestling in St. Louis ahead of NWA Empowerrr[...] Jul 05 - The NWA has released EPISODE 1 of its Race To The Chase series on YouTube. The video features NWA stars looking at the history and future of professional wrestling in St. Louis ahead of NWA Empowerrr[...]

Nikki Cross Discusses Inspiration Behind Superhero Character

During a recent interview with El Brunch de WWE, Nikki Cross discussed the idea for her new superhero character, hoping she will inspire her younger fans. Here is what she said: “So, the idea [...] Jul 05 - During a recent interview with El Brunch de WWE, Nikki Cross discussed the idea for her new superhero character, hoping she will inspire her younger fans. Here is what she said: “So, the idea [...]

AJ Styles Comments On Why He Thinks He Didn't Join NXT

During a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, AJ Styles revealed he was happy to get the opportunity to skip NXT and head to the main roster when he joined WWE. Here is what he said:[...] Jul 05 - During a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, AJ Styles revealed he was happy to get the opportunity to skip NXT and head to the main roster when he joined WWE. Here is what he said:[...]

WWE, Investors Win Approval Of $39 Million Settlement Over Saudi Arabia Media Rights

WWE and its investors have reached an agreement of $39 million concerning the company’s media rights deal with Saudi Arabia. WWE had a huge class-action lawsuit filed against them in March 2020 [...] Jul 05 - WWE and its investors have reached an agreement of $39 million concerning the company’s media rights deal with Saudi Arabia. WWE had a huge class-action lawsuit filed against them in March 2020 [...]

Roman Reigns Comments On The Idea of The Shield Reuniting

During a recent appearance on Peter Rosenberg’s Cheap Heat podcast, Roman Reigns was asked about a possible reunion of The Shield. “No. I have a lot of respect for what we did. A lot of t[...] Jul 05 - During a recent appearance on Peter Rosenberg’s Cheap Heat podcast, Roman Reigns was asked about a possible reunion of The Shield. “No. I have a lot of respect for what we did. A lot of t[...]