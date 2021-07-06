WWE Management 'Pissed Off' Over Jimmy Uso's DUI Arrest

There is reported to be a lot of unhappiness among WWE management over Jimmy Uso’s latest arrest which we reported a couple of hours ago.

Insider source @WrestleVotes on Twitter is reporting the following:

"I’ve spoken to two sources this morning on the Jimmy Uso news. I can say with certainty that a few “high level people in power” are extremely disappointed & legitimately pissed off over the arrest. This many times isn’t a mistake or bad luck. It’s personal judgment. Not good."

WrestlingNews.co also reported that at one stage there was a good chance that he would be released from the company. It was ultimately decided that he would get another shot to redeem himself.

I’ve spoken to two sources this morning on the Jimmy Uso news. I can say with certainty that a few “high level people in power” are extremely disappointed & legitimately pissed off over the arrest. This many times isn’t a mistake or bad luck. It’s personal judgment. Not good. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 6, 2021

If you're on Instagram, please check out my post below and drop me a follow and post your comment on the situation, alternatively follow me on @WNS_BenKerin Twitter and tweet me your thoughts.