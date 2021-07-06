WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso Arrested

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso has been arrested for DUI again, according to a TMZ report.

Jimmy Uso, real name Jonathan Fatu was reportedly driving in Florida with a BAC of .205 and pulled over by cops at 10:35 PM on Monday in Pensacola after running a red light at 50 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.

Uso was reportedly noticeably drunk when he was asked to step out of his vehicle and he admitted to having a number of beers before driving and went on to fail the field sobriety test, and thus was arrested at the scene.

Florida as a BAC breath test limit of .08., Uso's came back at .202 and .205.

He is reportedly being held in jail on a misdemeanor DUI charge with citations for speeding and running a red light.

His bond is currently set at $500.

A DUI arrest is never a good look and certainly will not go down well with WWE, being as this is his second offense in the last two years. He was arrested for a DUI in Pensacola back in July 2019.

