Drew McIntyre Defeats Jinder Mahal (w/ Veer & Shanky) on Raw by DQ

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former 3MB stablemates Drew McIntyre and Jidner Mahal competed against each other in one-on-one competition, with McIntyre getting the win over Mahal by disqualification after Mahal's henchman, Veer and Shanky, interfered in the match.

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Defeat MVP & WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in Raw's Main Event

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Montel Vontavious Porter and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after Kingston hit the Trouble in Parad[...] Jul 05 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Montel Vontavious Porter and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after Kingston hit the Trouble in Parad[...]

Jaxson Ryker & R-Truth Defeat Cedric Alexander & Elias on Raw

On tonight's edition of Raw, the team of Jaxson Ryker and R-Truth defeated Cedric Alexander and Elias in a Tag Team Match after Ryker hit Alexander with a Boss Man Slam/Black Hole Slam. All bu[...] Jul 05 - On tonight's edition of Raw, the team of Jaxson Ryker and R-Truth defeated Cedric Alexander and Elias in a Tag Team Match after Ryker hit Alexander with a Boss Man Slam/Black Hole Slam. All bu[...]

Matt Riddle Defeats A.J. Styles (w/ Omos) on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle defeated one-half of the Raw Tag team Champions, A.J. Styles, after a slight assist from The Viking Raiders. Sweep the leg, @SuperKi[...] Jul 05 - On tonight's episode of Raw, "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle defeated one-half of the Raw Tag team Champions, A.J. Styles, after a slight assist from The Viking Raiders. Sweep the leg, @SuperKi[...]

Lucha House Party Defeats Mace & T-Bar on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado) picked up a victory over Mace & T-Bar. LOOK OUT!@WWEGranMetalik & @LuchadorLD just scored [...] Jul 05 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado) picked up a victory over Mace & T-Bar. LOOK OUT!@WWEGranMetalik & @LuchadorLD just scored [...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Jinder Mahal (w/ Veer & Shanky) on Raw by DQ

Mustafa Ali Defeats Mansoor on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Mustafa Ali picked up a victory over Mansoor. "Stop thinking with your heart, and start thinking with your mind, @KSAMANNY!"@AliWWE gets one over on M[...] Jul 05 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Mustafa Ali picked up a victory over Mansoor. "Stop thinking with your heart, and start thinking with your mind, @KSAMANNY!"@AliWWE gets one over on M[...]

Jax, Baszler, Marie & Doudrop Defeat Cross, Bliss, Naomi & Asuka on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Eva Marie and Piper "Doudrop" Niven defeated "Almost a Superhero" Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Asuka in an Ei[...] Jul 05 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Eva Marie and Piper "Doudrop" Niven defeated "Almost a Superhero" Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Asuka in an Ei[...]

John Morrison Defeats Ricochet by Count-Out on Raw

In the first match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "Johnny Drip Drip" John Morrison defeated former WWE U.S. Champion Ricochet via count-out. "These two are gonna destroy each other![...] Jul 05 - In the first match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "Johnny Drip Drip" John Morrison defeated former WWE U.S. Champion Ricochet via count-out. "These two are gonna destroy each other![...]

WATCH: NWA Releases First Episode 1 Of ‘Race To The Chase’

The NWA has released EPISODE 1 of its Race To The Chase series on YouTube. The video features NWA stars looking at the history and future of professional wrestling in St. Louis ahead of NWA Empowerrr[...] Jul 05 - The NWA has released EPISODE 1 of its Race To The Chase series on YouTube. The video features NWA stars looking at the history and future of professional wrestling in St. Louis ahead of NWA Empowerrr[...]

Nikki Cross Discusses Inspiration Behind Superhero Character

During a recent interview with El Brunch de WWE, Nikki Cross discussed the idea for her new superhero character, hoping she will inspire her younger fans. Here is what she said: “So, the idea [...] Jul 05 - During a recent interview with El Brunch de WWE, Nikki Cross discussed the idea for her new superhero character, hoping she will inspire her younger fans. Here is what she said: “So, the idea [...]

AJ Styles Comments On Why He Thinks He Didn't Join NXT

During a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, AJ Styles revealed he was happy to get the opportunity to skip NXT and head to the main roster when he joined WWE. Here is what he said:[...] Jul 05 - During a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, AJ Styles revealed he was happy to get the opportunity to skip NXT and head to the main roster when he joined WWE. Here is what he said:[...]

WWE, Investors Win Approval Of $39 Million Settlement Over Saudi Arabia Media Rights

WWE and its investors have reached an agreement of $39 million concerning the company’s media rights deal with Saudi Arabia. WWE had a huge class-action lawsuit filed against them in March 2020 [...] Jul 05 - WWE and its investors have reached an agreement of $39 million concerning the company’s media rights deal with Saudi Arabia. WWE had a huge class-action lawsuit filed against them in March 2020 [...]

Roman Reigns Comments On The Idea of The Shield Reuniting

During a recent appearance on Peter Rosenberg’s Cheap Heat podcast, Roman Reigns was asked about a possible reunion of The Shield. “No. I have a lot of respect for what we did. A lot of t[...] Jul 05 - During a recent appearance on Peter Rosenberg’s Cheap Heat podcast, Roman Reigns was asked about a possible reunion of The Shield. “No. I have a lot of respect for what we did. A lot of t[...]

Former WWE Superstar Doesn't Think Vince McMahon Is Invested In Tag Team Wrestling

During an interview on The OTR Show podcast, former WWE star Levi Cooper (Tucker) talked about if there were any plans for him and Otis to cash in Money in the Bank as a tag team. "I don’t thin[...] Jul 05 - During an interview on The OTR Show podcast, former WWE star Levi Cooper (Tucker) talked about if there were any plans for him and Otis to cash in Money in the Bank as a tag team. "I don’t thin[...]

Former WWE Attitude Era Star Reveals Playboy Damaged His Marriage

Marc Mero was recently interviewed on the ‘ It's Our House’ podcast, during which he revealed that his then-wife Sable’s Playboy shoot drove a wedge between the couple who was marrie[...] Jul 05 - Marc Mero was recently interviewed on the ‘ It's Our House’ podcast, during which he revealed that his then-wife Sable’s Playboy shoot drove a wedge between the couple who was marrie[...]

Vince McMahon Texted Lana After Her WWE Release

On the most recent episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast, former WWE Superstar Lana was asked if Vince McMahon sent her a text message after her release from the company. Here is what she said: "I d[...] Jul 05 - On the most recent episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast, former WWE Superstar Lana was asked if Vince McMahon sent her a text message after her release from the company. Here is what she said: "I d[...]

AEW Wrestler Unhappy About Not Featuring On The Fyter Fest Poster

AEW Fyter Fest - Night 1 will take place on July 14, 2021, and currently the only match announced so far is Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship. Despite the event already selling out[...] Jul 05 - AEW Fyter Fest - Night 1 will take place on July 14, 2021, and currently the only match announced so far is Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship. Despite the event already selling out[...]

Nikki Bella Reacts To John Cena Wanting To Have Kids

John Cena recently admitted being open to having children with wife Shay Shariatzadeh. You may remember that when Cena was with his former fiancee WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella, they both had differe[...] Jul 05 - John Cena recently admitted being open to having children with wife Shay Shariatzadeh. You may remember that when Cena was with his former fiancee WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella, they both had differe[...]

Eric Bischoff Discusses If Wrestling Should Have An Off-Season

On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff dicussed if he feels the wrestling business should have an off-season. “First of all, I wouldn’t vote for an off-season. One o[...] Jul 05 - On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff dicussed if he feels the wrestling business should have an off-season. “First of all, I wouldn’t vote for an off-season. One o[...]

WWE Pulls Tonight's Lex Luger ‘Icons’ Documentary

WWE has nixed plans to air the upcoming Lex Luger “Icons” documentary which was set to premiere tonight, July 4. The advertising for the episode is no longer online with PWInsider reporti[...] Jul 04 - WWE has nixed plans to air the upcoming Lex Luger “Icons” documentary which was set to premiere tonight, July 4. The advertising for the episode is no longer online with PWInsider reporti[...]

John Morrison Gives High Praise To Randy Orton

John Morrison was recently interviewed by Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN to promote the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. Morrison defeated Randy Orton on a recent episode of Monday Night Taw to[...] Jul 04 - John Morrison was recently interviewed by Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN to promote the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. Morrison defeated Randy Orton on a recent episode of Monday Night Taw to[...]

VIDEO: Jon Moxley Is Now BALD!

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was at a signing in Vegas earlier today, where a video revealed he is sporting a new look. During the signing Moxley breifly removed his cap and those in attenanc[...] Jul 04 - Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was at a signing in Vegas earlier today, where a video revealed he is sporting a new look. During the signing Moxley breifly removed his cap and those in attenanc[...]

WWE Celebrating NWO Week Starting Monday

WWE issued the following announcing that tomorrow begins nWo week: On July 7, 1996, Hulk Hogan uncorked the Leg Drop heard ‘round the world on “Macho Man” Randy Savage, joined force[...] Jul 04 - WWE issued the following announcing that tomorrow begins nWo week: On July 7, 1996, Hulk Hogan uncorked the Leg Drop heard ‘round the world on “Macho Man” Randy Savage, joined force[...]

WWE Wanted To Sign Top IMPACT Wrestling Star

WWE reportedly had interest in signing IMPACT wrestling star Moose ahead of his free agency period this year, according to Fightful Select. The plan would have seen him sign and debut on the main ros[...] Jul 04 - WWE reportedly had interest in signing IMPACT wrestling star Moose ahead of his free agency period this year, according to Fightful Select. The plan would have seen him sign and debut on the main ros[...]