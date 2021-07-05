John Morrison Defeats Ricochet by Count-Out on Raw
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 05, 2021
In the first match of tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, "Johnny Drip Drip" John Morrison defeated former WWE U.S. Champion Ricochet via count-out.
