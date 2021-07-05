Nikki Cross Discusses Inspiration Behind Superhero Character

During a recent interview with El Brunch de WWE, Nikki Cross discussed the idea for her new superhero character, hoping she will inspire her younger fans.

Here is what she said:

“So, the idea started to form right about the Royal Rumble. For me, I’ve always really took a lot of inspiration, a lot of comfort, a lot of escapism in superhero movies and superhero television shows. Growing up in Scotland, as a little girl, I would always watch the X-Men cartoons and the Spider-Man cartoon. So for me, I really wanted to come up with something that was very inspirational to little girls and boys and just something that’s a very positive message. So for me, it’s the whole thing. The whole message is I don’t have superpowers.

“I don’t have super speed. I don’t have super strength. I cant fly, unfortunately. But you don’t need any of that. You don’t need superpowers to be a superhero. You can be a superhero by being good to people. To be kind. To always try and look out for others and stand up for those in need. For me, that’s the really important message. We can always be better, we can always do better. The idea is I put on this cape, I put the mask on, I put this outfit on, this lovely cute little leotard, I put on these wrist gauntlets and I can try anything. That’s the message of almost-a-superhero. I’m so excited and I’m so proud of everything.”