Former WWE Superstar Doesn't Think Vince McMahon Is Invested In Tag Team Wrestling

During an interview on The OTR Show podcast, former WWE star Levi Cooper (Tucker) talked about if there were any plans for him and Otis to cash in Money in the Bank as a tag team.

"I don’t think so, no. I’d have no idea. Just based on my thought, to me I feel like Vince doesn’t feel like the tag division can really draw money. At least that seems to be the way that they’re booked. Even when they have a super emotional story, they might get twenty minutes at the most. They’re never getting forty minutes, they’re never going on last. And the Money in the Bank is like one of the biggest things in the company, it’s one of the biggest prop gimmicks that there is. It’s a ticket to a world title, there’s very few people that have unsuccessfully cash it. It’s like the thing they used to catapult someone, essentially. It would be nice to think they’d use it for us to win the tag team championships, but I don’t think it was the plan. And if it was, it never got there."

Tucker on his release from WWE:

"I have a somewhat sour taste in my mouth about it,” Tucker said. “I don’t think I’ll ever get the truth on what happened. That’s really my only regret of my wrestling career up to this point. I wish I would have said said no to hitting him in the head with the briefcase. I didn’t ask the right questions about what we might be doing going forward. The way that it happened, I wasn’t initially booked. I got called to come to the stadium fairly late, found out about what we were going to do fairly late that day. I feel that happened intentionally so that I wouldn’t kind of potentially put my foot down or ask the right questions. That’s on me. I ultimately said yes and did it, and what came about from it came about from it. I’m disappointed in the way that it happened. I think the communication could’ve been way better, that’s always the case with them."