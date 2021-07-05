Former WWE Attitude Era Star Reveals Playboy Damaged His Marriage

Marc Mero was recently interviewed on the ‘ It's Our House’ podcast, during which he revealed that his then-wife Sable’s Playboy shoot drove a wedge between the couple who was married to Mero from 1994 until their divorce in 2004.

"At the time it was a discussion that her and I had that we decided to do it. Just a horrible decision. You look back on decisions and think ‘what was I thinking’ you know, but what’s done is done.

We move on, we make mistakes in life and hopefully those mistakes become learning experiences. But it was not a good decision to make for our life, our marriage, our family, and everything else.

Next thing you know, we’re at the Playboy parties all the time with Hugh Hefner. We even eventually got an apartment in Studio City in Hollywood and it was just not a good time."

Sable went on to marry former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar having met him in 2004. They have two sons together.