Nikki Bella Reacts To John Cena Wanting To Have Kids

John Cena recently admitted being open to having children with wife Shay Shariatzadeh.

You may remember that when Cena was with his former fiancee WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella, they both had differences on wanting kids. In fact, it is believed that one of the reasons they split and called off their marriage was because Cena didn't want to start a family.

A source close to the Bella Twins told Hollywood Life that Nikki Bella is not holding Cena’s desire to be a parent against him.

“No matter what decisions John makes, that is his and Shay’s business. Nikki is happy for him and wishes him all the best, she’s happy living her own life.”

“Nikki knows that people change throughout their journey in life and that they make the best decisions based on where they’re at during that point in time. She would never imagine holding something like him changing his mind about having a baby against him and thinks it’s an amazing blessing that would bring such joy to his life, if that’s what he wants.”

Nikki and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev became proud parents last year in July.