WWE Pulls Tonight's Lex Luger ‘Icons’ Documentary

We'll keep you updated when it advertises again.

The episode was focused on the anniversary of Lex Luger bodyslamming Yokozuna on Independence Day 1993.

The advertising for the episode is no longer online with PWInsider reporting that the company will no longer premiere the documentary this weekend due to wanting to use it around the time of a pay-per-view as a stronger lead-in.

WWE has nixed plans to air the upcoming Lex Luger “Icons” documentary which was set to premiere tonight, July 4.

» More News From This Feed

Former WWE Attitude Era Star Reveals Playboy Damaged His Marriage

Marc Mero was recently interviewed on the ‘ It's Our House’ podcast, during which he revealed that his then-wife Sable’s Playboy sho[...] Jul 05 - Marc Mero was recently interviewed on the ‘ It's Our House’ podcast, during which he revealed that his then-wife Sable’s Playboy sho[...]

Vince McMahon Texted Lana After Her WWE Release

On the most recent episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast, former WWE Superstar Lana was asked if Vince McMahon sent her a text message after her rele[...] Jul 05 - On the most recent episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast, former WWE Superstar Lana was asked if Vince McMahon sent her a text message after her rele[...]

AEW Wrestler Unhappy About Not Featuring On The Fyter Fest Poster

AEW Fyter Fest - Night 1 will take place on July 14, 2021, and currently the only match announced so far is Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks for the FTW Ch[...] Jul 05 - AEW Fyter Fest - Night 1 will take place on July 14, 2021, and currently the only match announced so far is Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks for the FTW Ch[...]

Nikki Bella Reacts To John Cena Wanting To Have Kids

John Cena recently admitted being open to having children with wife Shay Shariatzadeh. You may remember that when Cena was with his former fiancee WW[...] Jul 05 - John Cena recently admitted being open to having children with wife Shay Shariatzadeh. You may remember that when Cena was with his former fiancee WW[...]

Eric Bischoff Discusses If Wrestling Should Have An Off-Season

On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff dicussed if he feels the wrestling business should have an off-season. “First of a[...] Jul 05 - On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff dicussed if he feels the wrestling business should have an off-season. “First of a[...]

WWE Pulls Tonight's Lex Luger ‘Icons’ Documentary

WWE has nixed plans to air the upcoming Lex Luger “Icons” documentary which was set to premiere tonight, July 4. The advertising for the [...] Jul 04 - WWE has nixed plans to air the upcoming Lex Luger “Icons” documentary which was set to premiere tonight, July 4. The advertising for the [...]

John Morrison Gives High Praise To Randy Orton

John Morrison was recently interviewed by Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN to promote the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. Morrison defeated Rand[...] Jul 04 - John Morrison was recently interviewed by Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN to promote the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. Morrison defeated Rand[...]

VIDEO: Jon Moxley Is Now BALD!

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was at a signing in Vegas earlier today, where a video revealed he is sporting a new look. During the signing Mo[...] Jul 04 - Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was at a signing in Vegas earlier today, where a video revealed he is sporting a new look. During the signing Mo[...]

WWE Celebrating NWO Week Starting Monday

WWE issued the following announcing that tomorrow begins nWo week: On July 7, 1996, Hulk Hogan uncorked the Leg Drop heard ‘round the world on [...] Jul 04 - WWE issued the following announcing that tomorrow begins nWo week: On July 7, 1996, Hulk Hogan uncorked the Leg Drop heard ‘round the world on [...]

WWE Wanted To Sign Top IMPACT Wrestling Star

WWE reportedly had interest in signing IMPACT wrestling star Moose ahead of his free agency period this year, according to Fightful Select. The plan [...] Jul 04 - WWE reportedly had interest in signing IMPACT wrestling star Moose ahead of his free agency period this year, according to Fightful Select. The plan [...]

WWE Officials Reportedly Apologized To Zelina Vega Concerning Release

As seen on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Zelina Vega made her return after being released by the company in November 2020 for reportedly breaching he[...] Jul 04 - As seen on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Zelina Vega made her return after being released by the company in November 2020 for reportedly breaching he[...]

First Post-WWE Appearance Announced For Tony Nese

Tony Nese’s first booking following his WWE release has been announced for October. Rack Attack Promotions announced the following: As first an[...] Jul 02 - Tony Nese’s first booking following his WWE release has been announced for October. Rack Attack Promotions announced the following: As first an[...]

Kevin Nash Reportedly The Next Broken Skull Sessions Guest

Kevin Nash will be Steve Austin’s next guest on Broken Skull Sessions. According to WWE Network News, Nash will be the guest for the July 11, 2[...] Jul 02 - Kevin Nash will be Steve Austin’s next guest on Broken Skull Sessions. According to WWE Network News, Nash will be the guest for the July 11, 2[...]

Updated WWE Money In The Bank 2021 Card

The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will take place on July 18 from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Below is the updated card followin[...] Jul 02 - The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will take place on July 18 from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Below is the updated card followin[...]

Zelina Vega Returns On WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega made her surprise return to WWE television on Friday. Vega returned on this week's episode of SmackDown on FOX. This is Vega’s firs[...] Jul 02 - Zelina Vega made her surprise return to WWE television on Friday. Vega returned on this week's episode of SmackDown on FOX. This is Vega’s firs[...]

Jim Ross On Why He Believes Lex Luger Isn’t In The WWE Hall Of Fame

On the latest “Grilling JR” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed Lex Luger not being in the WWE Hall of Fame and why he thinks th[...] Jul 02 - On the latest “Grilling JR” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed Lex Luger not being in the WWE Hall of Fame and why he thinks th[...]

Triple H Comments On Bringing Samoa Joe Back To NXT

During an interview with NYPost.com, Triple H commented on Joe being released after working as an announcer on Monday Night RAW and then being brought[...] Jul 02 - During an interview with NYPost.com, Triple H commented on Joe being released after working as an announcer on Monday Night RAW and then being brought[...]

Roman Reigns Says There 'Ain't Nobody' To Take His Place

Roman Reigns doesn't believe there is anybody in WWE right now to pass the torch to. In an interview with Cheap Heat, Reigns was asked who he sees as[...] Jul 02 - Roman Reigns doesn't believe there is anybody in WWE right now to pass the torch to. In an interview with Cheap Heat, Reigns was asked who he sees as[...]

Ted DiBiase Jr Reveals The Reason Why He Left WWE

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, DiBiase revealed that he was offered a 5-year contract by WWE before he left the company. &ldqu[...] Jul 02 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, DiBiase revealed that he was offered a 5-year contract by WWE before he left the company. &ldqu[...]

Triple H Comments On Recent WWE Releases Due To Budget Cuts

Triple H has defended WWE’s decision to release a number of WWE Superstars and employees behind the scenes during the COVID-19 pandemic saying a[...] Jul 02 - Triple H has defended WWE’s decision to release a number of WWE Superstars and employees behind the scenes during the COVID-19 pandemic saying a[...]

Rene Dupree Claims WWE Has Wanted Him To Return For Years

Former two-time WWE Tag Team Champion René Duprée was a guest on the latest edition of Rewind, Recap, Relive during which he revealed WW[...] Jul 01 - Former two-time WWE Tag Team Champion René Duprée was a guest on the latest edition of Rewind, Recap, Relive during which he revealed WW[...]

Vince McMahon Joined By Top Executives During WWE Performance Center Visit

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was joined by some big hitters during his visit to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today. It is rare for M[...] Jul 01 - WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was joined by some big hitters during his visit to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today. It is rare for M[...]

Cards Revealed For Upcoming WWE House Shows

WWE television is returning to the road in July and in addition the company will also be returning to live touring with a number of house shows booked[...] Jul 01 - WWE television is returning to the road in July and in addition the company will also be returning to live touring with a number of house shows booked[...]

Update On Mercedes Martinez Following Scary Moment On WWE NXT

We previously reported, Mercedes Martinez appeared to be legitimately knocked out from a kick by Xia during Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network. Dave Me[...] Jul 01 - We previously reported, Mercedes Martinez appeared to be legitimately knocked out from a kick by Xia during Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network. Dave Me[...]