John Morrison Gives High Praise To Randy Orton
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 04, 2021
John Morrison was recently interviewed by Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN to promote the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event.
Morrison defeated Randy Orton on a recent episode of Monday Night Taw to qualify for the men’s ladder match. During the interview, he gave praise to Orton.
“I mean, Randy is someone that I’ve known for 19 years and always consider him a friend,” Morrison said. “We were talking, and I think that’s the first time that we’ve wrestled. We’ve been in the rings together plenty, but we’ve usually been on the same side.
“It was cool being in the ring with him. It was great having that match with him. His pacing is next level, and the way he thinks about everything is all very methodical, all about the story, all about conveying emotion through your face, and that can be understood by the people watching, which is really what it’s all about. The whole point of entertainment is to make someone feel something good, bad, excited, interested, and curious. So for all those reasons, it felt like I came away with a lot of ideas and excitement about the future after that match.”
Randy Orton vs. John Morrison – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Raw, June 21, 2021 VIDEO
