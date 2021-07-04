WWE Wanted To Sign Top IMPACT Wrestling Star

WWE reportedly had interest in signing IMPACT wrestling star Moose ahead of his free agency period this year, according to Fightful Select.

The plan would have seen him sign and debut on the main roster, but IMPACT signed him to a deal before WWE could officially negotiate with him and thus they couldn't offer him a contract.

Moose recently signed a new deal with IMPACT Wrestling after his contract expired. The new deal with IMPACT is for two years and will see Moose remain with the promotion until 2023.