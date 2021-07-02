First Post-WWE Appearance Announced For Tony Nese
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 02, 2021
Tony Nese’s first booking following his WWE release has been announced for October. Rack Attack Promotions announced the following:
As first announced by Legends of the Ring-Pro Wrestling Fanfests . Rack Attack will FINALLY make their debut at Legends of the Ring 30!
Our first guest doing his FIRST appearance since leaving WWE!!
205 LIVE Star
“The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese
Fresh off his 90 days, Tony will be signing autographs and taking pictures with all his fans! Presales will be up next week! Mail ins are welcome so send those figures, cards , belts. Cant make it? We will be hosting a VIRTUAL SIGNING that weekend! Follow us here on Rack Attack Promotions facebook for more details!
