First Post-WWE Appearance Announced For Tony Nese Tony Nese’s first booking following his WWE release has been announced for October. Rack Attack Promotions announced the following: As first announced by Legends of the Ring-Pro Wrestling Fanfe[...]
Jul 02 - Kevin Nash will be Steve Austin’s next guest on Broken Skull Sessions. According to WWE Network News, Nash will be the guest for the July 11, 2021 show. The synopsis of the show reads: Stev[...]
Updated WWE Money In The Bank 2021 Card The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will take place on July 18 from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Below is the updated card following tonight's SmackDown: Men’s Money In the B[...]
Zelina Vega Returns On WWE SmackDown Zelina Vega made her surprise return to WWE television on Friday. Vega returned on this week's episode of SmackDown on FOX. This is Vega’s first WWE appearance since her release last November w[...]
Jul 02 - During an interview with NYPost.com, Triple H commented on Joe being released after working as an announcer on Monday Night RAW and then being brought back to the NXT brand. "It wasn’t like he [...]
Jul 02 - Roman Reigns doesn't believe there is anybody in WWE right now to pass the torch to. In an interview with Cheap Heat, Reigns was asked who he sees as the next guy in WWE, and he responded "ain't nobo[...]
Jul 02 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, DiBiase revealed that he was offered a 5-year contract by WWE before he left the company. “I was offered another 5 year deal. It was genero[...]
Jul 02 - Triple H has defended WWE’s decision to release a number of WWE Superstars and employees behind the scenes during the COVID-19 pandemic saying all companies have difficult decisions to make foll[...]
Jul 01 - WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was joined by some big hitters during his visit to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today. It is rare for McMahon to much such an appearance, but he was toda[...]
Cards Revealed For Upcoming WWE House Shows WWE television is returning to the road in July and in addition the company will also be returning to live touring with a number of house shows booked. You can check out the finalized cards below. P[...]
Jul 01 - We previously reported, Mercedes Martinez appeared to be legitimately knocked out from a kick by Xia during Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com discussed[...]
Jul 01 - The mother of former WWE Superstar 'The Patriot' Del Wilkes has reported via Facebook that her son has sadly passed away from a heart attack at the age of 59. Wilkes began his professional wrestling [...]
Bea Priestley Debuts On NXT UK As Blair Davenport Bea Priestley, who has had spells with the likes of AEW, NJPW, and World of Sport, has made her debut on tonight's edition of NXT UK with a new name... Blair Davenport! The former WOS and WCPW Women'[...]
Paul Wight vs. Shaquille O'Neal To Finally Happen? In a recent conversation with PopCulture.com, NBA Hall Of Famer and AEW part-timer Shaquille O'Neal suggested that the long-awaited match against Paul Wight, formerly known in the WWE as The Big Show,[...]
Jun 30 - Closing the broadcast during tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT was a video package that featured all the highlights from AEW's time at Daily's Place in Jacksonville Florida. The arena became the home of [...]
Rebel Injured During Tonight's AEW Dynamite AEW star Rebel suffered a leg injury during a tag team match on Wednesday's Dynamite. Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD went up against Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero. During the match, Rebel hit the ma[...]
Jun 30 - AEW has announced some new things for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite which will be a Road Rager special. On this week’s Dynamite, MJF cut a promo on Chris Jericho. During the promo, MJF sa[...]
Jun 30 - Darby Allin and Ethan Page were set for a Coffin Match at the upcoming AEW Road Rager show. However, Page delayed the match during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Allin attacked Page after[...]
Former WWE Producer Reportedly Signs With AEW As previously reported, Sonjay Dutt is no longer with WWE as a Producer after requesting his release recently. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Dutt was backstage at tonight's AEW[...]
Tuesday's NXT Viewership Drops Again 6/29 NXT viewership has once again taken a dip in numbers. John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal reports the June 29 episode of NXT drew 636,000 viewers, down on last week's 665,000 viewers. The sho[...]
WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Slams Eddie Kingston WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has slammed All Elite Wrestling star Eddie Kingston on Busted Open Radio today. Kingston’s promo after Dynamite last week during which he took a few shots at WWE has[...]
Jun 30 - AEW has announced that there will be "breaking news" concerning Team Taz on tonight's Dynamite on TNT. Team Taz has been plagued by trouble with speculation suggesting Brian Cage could be leaving the[...]