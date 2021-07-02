Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Carmella vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. TBA

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match Ricochet vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens vs. 2 SmackDown Superstars TBA

The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will take place on July 18 from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Below is the updated card following tonight's SmackDown:

First Post-WWE Appearance Announced For Tony Nese

Tony Nese’s first booking following his WWE release has been announced for October. Rack Attack Promotions announced the following: As first announced by Legends of the Ring-Pro Wrestling Fanfe[...] Jul 02 - Tony Nese’s first booking following his WWE release has been announced for October. Rack Attack Promotions announced the following: As first announced by Legends of the Ring-Pro Wrestling Fanfe[...]

Kevin Nash Reportedly The Next Broken Skull Sessions Guest

Kevin Nash will be Steve Austin’s next guest on Broken Skull Sessions. According to WWE Network News, Nash will be the guest for the July 11, 2021 show. The synopsis of the show reads: Stev[...] Jul 02 - Kevin Nash will be Steve Austin’s next guest on Broken Skull Sessions. According to WWE Network News, Nash will be the guest for the July 11, 2021 show. The synopsis of the show reads: Stev[...]

Updated WWE Money In The Bank 2021 Card

The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will take place on July 18 from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Below is the updated card following tonight's SmackDown: Men’s Money In the B[...] Jul 02 - The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will take place on July 18 from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Below is the updated card following tonight's SmackDown: Men’s Money In the B[...]

Zelina Vega Returns On WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega made her surprise return to WWE television on Friday. Vega returned on this week's episode of SmackDown on FOX. This is Vega’s first WWE appearance since her release last November w[...] Jul 02 - Zelina Vega made her surprise return to WWE television on Friday. Vega returned on this week's episode of SmackDown on FOX. This is Vega’s first WWE appearance since her release last November w[...]

Jim Ross On Why He Believes Lex Luger Isn’t In The WWE Hall Of Fame

On the latest “Grilling JR” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed Lex Luger not being in the WWE Hall of Fame and why he thinks that may be. Check out the highlights below. [...] Jul 02 - On the latest “Grilling JR” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed Lex Luger not being in the WWE Hall of Fame and why he thinks that may be. Check out the highlights below. [...]

Triple H Comments On Bringing Samoa Joe Back To NXT

During an interview with NYPost.com, Triple H commented on Joe being released after working as an announcer on Monday Night RAW and then being brought back to the NXT brand. "It wasn’t like he [...] Jul 02 - During an interview with NYPost.com, Triple H commented on Joe being released after working as an announcer on Monday Night RAW and then being brought back to the NXT brand. "It wasn’t like he [...]

Roman Reigns Says There 'Ain't Nobody' To Take His Place

Roman Reigns doesn't believe there is anybody in WWE right now to pass the torch to. In an interview with Cheap Heat, Reigns was asked who he sees as the next guy in WWE, and he responded "ain't nobo[...] Jul 02 - Roman Reigns doesn't believe there is anybody in WWE right now to pass the torch to. In an interview with Cheap Heat, Reigns was asked who he sees as the next guy in WWE, and he responded "ain't nobo[...]

Ted DiBiase Jr Reveals The Reason Why He Left WWE

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, DiBiase revealed that he was offered a 5-year contract by WWE before he left the company. “I was offered another 5 year deal. It was genero[...] Jul 02 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, DiBiase revealed that he was offered a 5-year contract by WWE before he left the company. “I was offered another 5 year deal. It was genero[...]

Triple H Comments On Recent WWE Releases Due To Budget Cuts

Triple H has defended WWE’s decision to release a number of WWE Superstars and employees behind the scenes during the COVID-19 pandemic saying all companies have difficult decisions to make foll[...] Jul 02 - Triple H has defended WWE’s decision to release a number of WWE Superstars and employees behind the scenes during the COVID-19 pandemic saying all companies have difficult decisions to make foll[...]

Rene Dupree Claims WWE Has Wanted Him To Return For Years

Former two-time WWE Tag Team Champion René Duprée was a guest on the latest edition of Rewind, Recap, Relive during which he revealed WWE has been trying to bring him back into the fold [...] Jul 01 - Former two-time WWE Tag Team Champion René Duprée was a guest on the latest edition of Rewind, Recap, Relive during which he revealed WWE has been trying to bring him back into the fold [...]

Vince McMahon Joined By Top Executives During WWE Performance Center Visit

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was joined by some big hitters during his visit to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today. It is rare for McMahon to much such an appearance, but he was toda[...] Jul 01 - WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was joined by some big hitters during his visit to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today. It is rare for McMahon to much such an appearance, but he was toda[...]

Cards Revealed For Upcoming WWE House Shows

WWE television is returning to the road in July and in addition the company will also be returning to live touring with a number of house shows booked. You can check out the finalized cards below. P[...] Jul 01 - WWE television is returning to the road in July and in addition the company will also be returning to live touring with a number of house shows booked. You can check out the finalized cards below. P[...]

Update On Mercedes Martinez Following Scary Moment On WWE NXT

We previously reported, Mercedes Martinez appeared to be legitimately knocked out from a kick by Xia during Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com discussed[...] Jul 01 - We previously reported, Mercedes Martinez appeared to be legitimately knocked out from a kick by Xia during Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com discussed[...]

Former WWF and WCW Wrestler 'The Patriot' Del Wilkes Passes Away

The mother of former WWE Superstar 'The Patriot' Del Wilkes has reported via Facebook that her son has sadly passed away from a heart attack at the age of 59. Wilkes began his professional wrestling [...] Jul 01 - The mother of former WWE Superstar 'The Patriot' Del Wilkes has reported via Facebook that her son has sadly passed away from a heart attack at the age of 59. Wilkes began his professional wrestling [...]

Bea Priestley Debuts On NXT UK As Blair Davenport

Bea Priestley, who has had spells with the likes of AEW, NJPW, and World of Sport, has made her debut on tonight's edition of NXT UK with a new name... Blair Davenport! The former WOS and WCPW Women'[...] Jul 01 - Bea Priestley, who has had spells with the likes of AEW, NJPW, and World of Sport, has made her debut on tonight's edition of NXT UK with a new name... Blair Davenport! The former WOS and WCPW Women'[...]

Paul Wight vs. Shaquille O'Neal To Finally Happen?

In a recent conversation with PopCulture.com, NBA Hall Of Famer and AEW part-timer Shaquille O'Neal suggested that the long-awaited match against Paul Wight, formerly known in the WWE as The Big Show,[...] Jul 01 - In a recent conversation with PopCulture.com, NBA Hall Of Famer and AEW part-timer Shaquille O'Neal suggested that the long-awaited match against Paul Wight, formerly known in the WWE as The Big Show,[...]

AEW Bids Farewell (For Now) To Daily's Place In Jacksonville Florida

Closing the broadcast during tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT was a video package that featured all the highlights from AEW's time at Daily's Place in Jacksonville Florida. The arena became the home of [...] Jun 30 - Closing the broadcast during tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT was a video package that featured all the highlights from AEW's time at Daily's Place in Jacksonville Florida. The arena became the home of [...]

Rebel Injured During Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW star Rebel suffered a leg injury during a tag team match on Wednesday's Dynamite. Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD went up against Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero. During the match, Rebel hit the ma[...] Jun 30 - AEW star Rebel suffered a leg injury during a tag team match on Wednesday's Dynamite. Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD went up against Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero. During the match, Rebel hit the ma[...]

Andrade El Idolo’s In-Ring Debut Confirmed & More For AEW Road Rager

AEW has announced some new things for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite which will be a Road Rager special. On this week’s Dynamite, MJF cut a promo on Chris Jericho. During the promo, MJF sa[...] Jun 30 - AEW has announced some new things for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite which will be a Road Rager special. On this week’s Dynamite, MJF cut a promo on Chris Jericho. During the promo, MJF sa[...]

Road Rager Coffin Match Now Not Taking Place Next Week

Darby Allin and Ethan Page were set for a Coffin Match at the upcoming AEW Road Rager show. However, Page delayed the match during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Allin attacked Page after[...] Jun 30 - Darby Allin and Ethan Page were set for a Coffin Match at the upcoming AEW Road Rager show. However, Page delayed the match during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Allin attacked Page after[...]

Former WWE Producer Reportedly Signs With AEW

As previously reported, Sonjay Dutt is no longer with WWE as a Producer after requesting his release recently. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Dutt was backstage at tonight's AEW[...] Jun 30 - As previously reported, Sonjay Dutt is no longer with WWE as a Producer after requesting his release recently. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Dutt was backstage at tonight's AEW[...]

Tuesday's NXT Viewership Drops Again 6/29

NXT viewership has once again taken a dip in numbers. John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal reports the June 29 episode of NXT drew 636,000 viewers, down on last week's 665,000 viewers. The sho[...] Jun 30 - NXT viewership has once again taken a dip in numbers. John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal reports the June 29 episode of NXT drew 636,000 viewers, down on last week's 665,000 viewers. The sho[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Slams Eddie Kingston

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has slammed All Elite Wrestling star Eddie Kingston on Busted Open Radio today. Kingston’s promo after Dynamite last week during which he took a few shots at WWE has[...] Jun 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has slammed All Elite Wrestling star Eddie Kingston on Busted Open Radio today. Kingston’s promo after Dynamite last week during which he took a few shots at WWE has[...]

AEW Is Teasing 'Breaking News' For Tonight's Dynamite On TNT

AEW has announced that there will be "breaking news" concerning Team Taz on tonight's Dynamite on TNT. Team Taz has been plagued by trouble with speculation suggesting Brian Cage could be leaving the[...] Jun 30 - AEW has announced that there will be "breaking news" concerning Team Taz on tonight's Dynamite on TNT. Team Taz has been plagued by trouble with speculation suggesting Brian Cage could be leaving the[...]