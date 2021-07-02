Triple H Comments On Bringing Samoa Joe Back To NXT

During an interview with NYPost.com, Triple H commented on Joe being released after working as an announcer on Monday Night RAW and then being brought back to the NXT brand.

"It wasn’t like he got let go from one part of the company and the other part of the company [hired him]. It’s all one big company. Everybody knows what everybody’s doing. There was an opportunity for him to transition, no different than you would say, ‘Well, he was released from this pitching contract and started managing the team and became a coach.’ It’s a similar situation."

Triple H was responsible for bringing Joe into WWE in 2015 for NXT.