Roman Reigns Says There 'Ain't Nobody' To Take His Place

Roman Reigns doesn't believe there is anybody in WWE right now to pass the torch to.

In an interview with Cheap Heat, Reigns was asked who he sees as the next guy in WWE, and he responded "ain't nobody" although he did put over Drew McIntyre as his number two.

“Ain’t nobody. I can say my favorite number two, Drew [McIntyre]. There are a bunch of number twos, threes, whatever you want to call them. We can rank them, but they are under me. How far under? Who knows, who cares. How strong of a number two do you want to be? At this point, my favorite is Drew McIntyre. In a perfect world, if there is an opportunity to pass the torch to him, he’s the one guy that has captivated my attention in that manner, but he ain’t there. It’s only because I’m still here and so solid within my stronghold. The flag is fully planted in and I can’t even think about [who is next]. John [Cena] needed someone to come in so he could move on and try new things. I will eventually need that, but there is nobody at this point.”