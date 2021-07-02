Ted DiBiase Jr Reveals The Reason Why He Left WWE

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, DiBiase revealed that he was offered a 5-year contract by WWE before he left the company.
“I was offered another 5 year deal. It was generous, but when it came down to it, I was battling some things internally. There were some mental health issues. I was going through depression and anxiety, and also being a new father. I just knew. What I didn’t have growing up, although I had this iconic father I love dearly, he wasn’t at my birthdays.
“He also wasn’t there for my football or soccer games. I believe the greatest asset we have in our world is time. You’re not guaranteed more and you can’t get it back. That was one of the greatest gifts I could give my son.
“With no plan I left and we are doing good. I thought I was going to wrestle and have a long career, but I really believe it’s not what we do that defines us but who we become along the way. I spent a lot of time while I was there trying to climb the ladder. But I realized that’s not who I am.
“My core values are faith, family, love, wisdom, service, in that order. I was dying internally and losing sight of who I was. I love helping and serving people, and also entertaining people. To be able to walk into a hospital or a base and bring a smile onto the face of a family or a veteran, that was such a blessing.
“There really wasn’t a lot of back and forth. I think at that time in my career it was kind of part of me thinking I was just going to come back. I was going to figure this out, but that wasn’t the case. It wasn’t the usual best of luck in your future endeavors. I quit on YouTube or Twitter, I did a video and announced (I was leaving).
“I just wanted to be me, I wanted to let people know how grateful I was and let WWE know how grateful I was. Also, I was walking out on my own accord for personal reasons. There wasn’t any back and forth. There’s tons of guys sitting in the wings waiting to take that spot. That’s what makes this industry hard to get into and even harder to hang onto.”
Jul 02 - Roman Reigns doesn't believe there is anybody in WWE right now to pass the torch to. In an interview with Cheap Heat, Reigns was asked who he sees as the next guy in WWE, and he responded "ain't nobo[...]
Jul 02 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, DiBiase revealed that he was offered a 5-year contract by WWE before he left the company. “I was offered another 5 year deal. It was genero[...]
Jul 02 - Triple H has defended WWE’s decision to release a number of WWE Superstars and employees behind the scenes during the COVID-19 pandemic saying all companies have difficult decisions to make foll[...]
Jul 01 - WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was joined by some big hitters during his visit to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today. It is rare for McMahon to much such an appearance, but he was toda[...]
Jul 01
Cards Revealed For Upcoming WWE House Shows WWE television is returning to the road in July and in addition the company will also be returning to live touring with a number of house shows booked. You can check out the finalized cards below. P[...]
Jul 01 - WWE television is returning to the road in July and in addition the company will also be returning to live touring with a number of house shows booked. You can check out the finalized cards below. P[...]
Jul 01 - We previously reported, Mercedes Martinez appeared to be legitimately knocked out from a kick by Xia during Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com discussed[...]
Jul 01 - The mother of former WWE Superstar 'The Patriot' Del Wilkes has reported via Facebook that her son has sadly passed away from a heart attack at the age of 59. Wilkes began his professional wrestling [...]
Jul 01
Bea Priestley Debuts On NXT UK As Blair Davenport Bea Priestley, who has had spells with the likes of AEW, NJPW, and World of Sport, has made her debut on tonight's edition of NXT UK with a new name... Blair Davenport! The former WOS and WCPW Women'[...]
Jul 01 - Bea Priestley, who has had spells with the likes of AEW, NJPW, and World of Sport, has made her debut on tonight's edition of NXT UK with a new name... Blair Davenport! The former WOS and WCPW Women'[...]
Jul 01
Paul Wight vs. Shaquille O'Neal To Finally Happen? In a recent conversation with PopCulture.com, NBA Hall Of Famer and AEW part-timer Shaquille O'Neal suggested that the long-awaited match against Paul Wight, formerly known in the WWE as The Big Show,[...]
Jul 01 - In a recent conversation with PopCulture.com, NBA Hall Of Famer and AEW part-timer Shaquille O'Neal suggested that the long-awaited match against Paul Wight, formerly known in the WWE as The Big Show,[...]
Jun 30 - Closing the broadcast during tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT was a video package that featured all the highlights from AEW's time at Daily's Place in Jacksonville Florida. The arena became the home of [...]
Jun 30
Rebel Injured During Tonight's AEW Dynamite AEW star Rebel suffered a leg injury during a tag team match on Wednesday's Dynamite. Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD went up against Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero. During the match, Rebel hit the ma[...]
Jun 30 - AEW star Rebel suffered a leg injury during a tag team match on Wednesday's Dynamite. Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD went up against Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero. During the match, Rebel hit the ma[...]
Jun 30 - AEW has announced some new things for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite which will be a Road Rager special. On this week’s Dynamite, MJF cut a promo on Chris Jericho. During the promo, MJF sa[...]
Jun 30 - Darby Allin and Ethan Page were set for a Coffin Match at the upcoming AEW Road Rager show. However, Page delayed the match during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Allin attacked Page after[...]
Jun 30
Former WWE Producer Reportedly Signs With AEW As previously reported, Sonjay Dutt is no longer with WWE as a Producer after requesting his release recently. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Dutt was backstage at tonight's AEW[...]
Jun 30 - As previously reported, Sonjay Dutt is no longer with WWE as a Producer after requesting his release recently. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Dutt was backstage at tonight's AEW[...]
Jun 30
Tuesday's NXT Viewership Drops Again 6/29 NXT viewership has once again taken a dip in numbers. John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal reports the June 29 episode of NXT drew 636,000 viewers, down on last week's 665,000 viewers. The sho[...]
Jun 30 - NXT viewership has once again taken a dip in numbers. John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal reports the June 29 episode of NXT drew 636,000 viewers, down on last week's 665,000 viewers. The sho[...]
Jun 30
WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Slams Eddie Kingston WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has slammed All Elite Wrestling star Eddie Kingston on Busted Open Radio today. Kingston’s promo after Dynamite last week during which he took a few shots at WWE has[...]
Jun 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has slammed All Elite Wrestling star Eddie Kingston on Busted Open Radio today. Kingston’s promo after Dynamite last week during which he took a few shots at WWE has[...]
Jun 30 - AEW has announced that there will be "breaking news" concerning Team Taz on tonight's Dynamite on TNT. Team Taz has been plagued by trouble with speculation suggesting Brian Cage could be leaving the[...]
Jun 30 - Brandi and Cody Rhodes have exclusively revealed photos of their new baby daughter Liberty in People Magazine. The photos can be viewed below, slide to see more. [...]
Jun 30
The New Day Named Greatest Tag Team in WWE History WWE ranked the top 50 male tag teams in history in a new show on Peacock. The New Day topped the list with The Hardy Boyz in 2nd place and the Hart Foundation in 3rd place. The full list: 50- The B[...]
Jun 30 - WWE ranked the top 50 male tag teams in history in a new show on Peacock. The New Day topped the list with The Hardy Boyz in 2nd place and the Hart Foundation in 3rd place. The full list: 50- The B[...]
Jun 30
Darby Allin Joins Cast Of 'Jackass 4' According to Slashfilm.com, former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin is listed as a cast member for the upcoming fourth entry in the Jackass film series. Allin joins a list of celebrities that will appear [...]
Jun 30 - According to Slashfilm.com, former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin is listed as a cast member for the upcoming fourth entry in the Jackass film series. Allin joins a list of celebrities that will appear [...]
Jun 30
Otis Debuts New Look It's only been a matter of weeks since Otis debuted his new look, but the former member of Heavy Machinery has changed his look yet again! Otis appeared on an episode of The Bump and looked almost unr[...]
Jun 30 - It's only been a matter of weeks since Otis debuted his new look, but the former member of Heavy Machinery has changed his look yet again! Otis appeared on an episode of The Bump and looked almost unr[...]
Jun 30
Bully Ray Has Choice Words For Eddie Kingston As previously reported, after Saturday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston made some anti-WWE comments that haven't gone down particularly well. Now, WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray has chimed in,[...]
Jun 30 - As previously reported, after Saturday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston made some anti-WWE comments that haven't gone down particularly well. Now, WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray has chimed in,[...]
Jun 30 - Brian Pillman Jr. recently spoke with Fightful Select and has praised AEW for allowing its talent to be creative. Pillman, who is set to challenge AEW TNT Champion Miro on tonight's episode of AEW Dyn[...]