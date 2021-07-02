WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Comments On Recent WWE Releases Due To Budget Cuts

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 02, 2021

Triple H has defended WWE’s decision to release a number of WWE Superstars and employees behind the scenes during the COVID-19 pandemic saying all companies have difficult decisions to make following the pandemic.

His comments were made during an interview with the New York Post:

"Coming out of COVID and a pandemic and everything else, all companies are having to make difficult decisions and we were no different. It’s a part of what we do and it happens on a regular basis, all companies have to do it. It’s not the most pleasant part of what you do, but it is what it is."

Source: nypost.com
