Triple H Comments On Recent WWE Releases Due To Budget Cuts

Triple H has defended WWE’s decision to release a number of WWE Superstars and employees behind the scenes during the COVID-19 pandemic saying all companies have difficult decisions to make following the pandemic.

His comments were made during an interview with the New York Post:

"Coming out of COVID and a pandemic and everything else, all companies are having to make difficult decisions and we were no different. It’s a part of what we do and it happens on a regular basis, all companies have to do it. It’s not the most pleasant part of what you do, but it is what it is."