Rene Dupree Claims WWE Has Wanted Him To Return For Years

"Well they’ve [WWE] been looking to bring me back for years. Yeah. But I just mentally, I was just — because I’d have to live in the United States and ah…"

Former two-time WWE Tag Team Champion René Duprée was a guest on the latest edition of Rewind, Recap, Relive during which he revealed WWE has been trying to bring him back into the fold for years.

Vince McMahon Joined By Top Executives During WWE Performance Center Visit

Cards Revealed For Upcoming WWE House Shows

Update On Mercedes Martinez Following Scary Moment On WWE NXT

Former WWF and WCW Wrestler 'The Patriot' Del Wilkes Passes Away

Bea Priestley Debuts On NXT UK As Blair Davenport

Paul Wight vs. Shaquille O'Neal To Finally Happen?

AEW Bids Farewell (For Now) To Daily's Place In Jacksonville Florida

Rebel Injured During Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Andrade El Idolo’s In-Ring Debut Confirmed & More For AEW Road Rager

Road Rager Coffin Match Now Not Taking Place Next Week

Former WWE Producer Reportedly Signs With AEW

Tuesday's NXT Viewership Drops Again 6/29

WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Slams Eddie Kingston

AEW Is Teasing 'Breaking News' For Tonight's Dynamite On TNT

First Photos Of Brandi and Cody Rhodes New Baby Daughter

The New Day Named Greatest Tag Team in WWE History

Darby Allin Joins Cast Of 'Jackass 4'

Otis Debuts New Look

Bully Ray Has Choice Words For Eddie Kingston

Brian Pillman Jr. Praises AEW For Encouraging Creativity

Another Match Added To Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Martinez Taken To Hospital Following Tonight's WWE NXT

