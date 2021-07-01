Vince McMahon Joined By Top Executives During WWE Performance Center Visit

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was joined by some big hitters during his visit to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today.

It is rare for McMahon to much such an appearance, but he was today joined by WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, Executive Director of RAW & SmackDown Bruce Prichard, and Senior Vice President of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. They were in attendance to meet with staff at the Performance Center and also scout for talents.

The day was described as "very much a positive day."

We'll keep you updated on names that might have been scouted shortly.