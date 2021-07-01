Cards Revealed For Upcoming WWE House Shows

WWE television is returning to the road in July and in addition the company will also be returning to live touring with a number of house shows booked.

You can check out the finalized cards below.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PPG Paints Arena (July 24)

- Roman Reigns vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio in a Handicap Match for the Universal Championship

- Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Championship

- Appearances by The New Day, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, RK-Bro, AJ Styles, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler

Louisville, Kentucky – KFC YUM! Center (July 25)

- Roman Reigns vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio in a Handicap Match for the Universal Championship

- The New Day vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP

- Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

- Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship

- RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos for the Raw Tag Team Championships

- Appearances by Sheamus, Nikki Cross, Natalya, Tamina, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Fiserv Forum (July 31)

- The New Day vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP

- Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship

- Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

- Appearance by Drew McIntyre

Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena (August 1)

- The New Day vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP

- Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship

- Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

- Appearance by Drew McIntyre

Fort Myers, Florida – Hertz Arena (August 7)

- Drew McIntyre & Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP

- Appearances by Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, The Mysterio’s, The Uso’s

Gainesville, Florida – Exactech Arena (August 8)

- Roman Reigns vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio in a Handicap Match for the Universal Championship

- Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship

- Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

- New Day vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP

- Appearances by Kevin Owens, Apollo Crews, Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, Viking Raiders, AJ Styles, Omos