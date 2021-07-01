Cards Revealed For Upcoming WWE House Shows

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
- Roman Reigns vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio in a Handicap Match for the Universal Championship - Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Championship - Appearances by The New Day, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, RK-Bro, AJ Styles, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler
Louisville, Kentucky – KFC YUM! Center (July 25)
- Roman Reigns vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio in a Handicap Match for the Universal Championship - The New Day vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP - Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship - Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship - RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos for the Raw Tag Team Championships - Appearances by Sheamus, Nikki Cross, Natalya, Tamina, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler
Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Fiserv Forum (July 31)
- The New Day vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP - Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship - Appearance by Drew McIntyre
Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena (August 1)
- The New Day vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP - Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship - Appearance by Drew McIntyre
Fort Myers, Florida – Hertz Arena (August 7)
- Drew McIntyre & Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP - Appearances by Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, The Mysterio’s, The Uso’s
Gainesville, Florida – Exactech Arena (August 8)
- Roman Reigns vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio in a Handicap Match for the Universal Championship - Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship - New Day vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP - Appearances by Kevin Owens, Apollo Crews, Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, Viking Raiders, AJ Styles, Omos