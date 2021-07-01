Update On Mercedes Martinez Following Scary Moment On WWE NXT

We previously reported, Mercedes Martinez appeared to be legitimately knocked out from a kick by Xia during Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com discussed Martinez’ condition on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio:

Alvarez:

"Apparently Mercedes is alright, but every time you get a report from WWE, you hear, ‘their ok’ and this is AEW as well. But you never know because Ricky Starks was ok and it turns out that he had a fractured neck."

Meltzer:

"Well, she’s out of the hospital, they did take her to the hospital and she did have a concussion. Look…concussions…we’re a day out. A concussion could mean she’s fine to wrestle next week or she might not be ready to wrestle for six months. You never know and you don’t know the day after so she’s fine in the sense of she’s fine, but how quick she’s going to heal, concussions are unpredictable."