Former WWF and WCW Wrestler 'The Patriot' Del Wilkes Passes Away

The mother of former WWE Superstar 'The Patriot' Del Wilkes has reported via Facebook that her son has sadly passed away from a heart attack at the age of 59.

Wilkes began his professional wrestling career in 1988 following a spell with the University of South Carolina football team and wrestled for the likes of AWA, Global Wrestling Federation, All Japan Pro Wrestling, the WWF, and WCW, where he became a two-time WCW Tag Team Champion alongside Marcus Alexander Bagwell.

Wilkes returned to the WWF for a brief spell in 1997 where he feuded with Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, challenging Bret for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship at the 'Ground Zero: In Your House' pay-per-view, before leaving again in 1998.

Everyone at wrestlingnewssource.com sends the deepest condolences to the family and friends of Del Wilkes