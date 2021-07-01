Former WWF and WCW Wrestler 'The Patriot' Del Wilkes Passes Away
Posted By: Dom Cruise on Jul 01, 2021
The mother of former WWE Superstar 'The Patriot' Del Wilkes has reported via Facebook that her son has sadly passed away from a heart attack at the age of 59.
Wilkes began his professional wrestling career in 1988 following a spell with the University of South Carolina football team and wrestled for the likes of AWA, Global Wrestling Federation, All Japan Pro Wrestling, the WWF, and WCW, where he became a two-time WCW Tag Team Champion alongside Marcus Alexander Bagwell.
Wilkes returned to the WWF for a brief spell in 1997 where he feuded with Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, challenging Bret for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship at the 'Ground Zero: In Your House' pay-per-view, before leaving again in 1998.
Everyone at wrestlingnewssource.com sends the deepest condolences to the family and friends of Del Wilkes
