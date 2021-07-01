Bea Priestley Debuts On NXT UK As Blair Davenport

Bea Priestley, who has had spells with the likes of AEW, NJPW, and World of Sport, has made her debut on tonight's edition of NXT UK with a new name... Blair Davenport!

The former WOS and WCPW Women's Champion appeared in a vignette saying:

"I have wrestled all around the world. I have sacrificed everything to get to where I am today. I have given up friends, I’ve given up family to master what I do. Did you really think I wouldn’t end up a part of the greatest women’s division of Earth? Blair Davenport has arrived in NXT UK."

Davenport has been rumoured to appear for the company for a number of weeks. She was signed with All Elite Wrestling for a short period before being released from her contract thanks to travel complications due to the ongoing global pandemic.