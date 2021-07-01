Paul Wight vs. Shaquille O'Neal To Finally Happen?

Shaq mentioned how he was going to try to get into shape this summer so that he and Paul Wight could "do something very very soon". You can watch the interview below.

In a recent conversation with PopCulture.com , NBA Hall Of Famer and AEW part-timer Shaquille O'Neal suggested that the long-awaited match against Paul Wight, formerly known in the WWE as The Big Show, is still on the cards.

Rene Dupree Claims WWE Has Wanted Him To Return For Years

Former two-time WWE Tag Team Champion René Duprée was a guest on the latest edition of Rewind, Recap, Relive during which he revealed WWE has been trying to bring him back into the fold [...] Jul 01 - Former two-time WWE Tag Team Champion René Duprée was a guest on the latest edition of Rewind, Recap, Relive during which he revealed WWE has been trying to bring him back into the fold [...]

Vince McMahon Joined By Top Executives During WWE Performance Center Visit

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was joined by some big hitters during his visit to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today. It is rare for McMahon to much such an appearance, but he was toda[...] Jul 01 - WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was joined by some big hitters during his visit to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today. It is rare for McMahon to much such an appearance, but he was toda[...]

Cards Revealed For Upcoming WWE House Shows

WWE television is returning to the road in July and in addition the company will also be returning to live touring with a number of house shows booked. You can check out the finalized cards below. P[...] Jul 01 - WWE television is returning to the road in July and in addition the company will also be returning to live touring with a number of house shows booked. You can check out the finalized cards below. P[...]

Update On Mercedes Martinez Following Scary Moment On WWE NXT

We previously reported, Mercedes Martinez appeared to be legitimately knocked out from a kick by Xia during Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com discussed[...] Jul 01 - We previously reported, Mercedes Martinez appeared to be legitimately knocked out from a kick by Xia during Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com discussed[...]

Former WWF and WCW Wrestler 'The Patriot' Del Wilkes Passes Away

The mother of former WWE Superstar 'The Patriot' Del Wilkes has reported via Facebook that her son has sadly passed away from a heart attack at the age of 59. Wilkes began his professional wrestling [...] Jul 01 - The mother of former WWE Superstar 'The Patriot' Del Wilkes has reported via Facebook that her son has sadly passed away from a heart attack at the age of 59. Wilkes began his professional wrestling [...]

Bea Priestley Debuts On NXT UK As Blair Davenport

Bea Priestley, who has had spells with the likes of AEW, NJPW, and World of Sport, has made her debut on tonight's edition of NXT UK with a new name... Blair Davenport! The former WOS and WCPW Women'[...] Jul 01 - Bea Priestley, who has had spells with the likes of AEW, NJPW, and World of Sport, has made her debut on tonight's edition of NXT UK with a new name... Blair Davenport! The former WOS and WCPW Women'[...]

Paul Wight vs. Shaquille O'Neal To Finally Happen?

AEW Bids Farewell (For Now) To Daily's Place In Jacksonville Florida

Closing the broadcast during tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT was a video package that featured all the highlights from AEW's time at Daily's Place in Jacksonville Florida. The arena became the home of [...] Jun 30 - Closing the broadcast during tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT was a video package that featured all the highlights from AEW's time at Daily's Place in Jacksonville Florida. The arena became the home of [...]

Rebel Injured During Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW star Rebel suffered a leg injury during a tag team match on Wednesday's Dynamite. Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD went up against Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero. During the match, Rebel hit the ma[...] Jun 30 - AEW star Rebel suffered a leg injury during a tag team match on Wednesday's Dynamite. Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD went up against Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero. During the match, Rebel hit the ma[...]

Andrade El Idolo’s In-Ring Debut Confirmed & More For AEW Road Rager

AEW has announced some new things for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite which will be a Road Rager special. On this week’s Dynamite, MJF cut a promo on Chris Jericho. During the promo, MJF sa[...] Jun 30 - AEW has announced some new things for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite which will be a Road Rager special. On this week’s Dynamite, MJF cut a promo on Chris Jericho. During the promo, MJF sa[...]

Road Rager Coffin Match Now Not Taking Place Next Week

Darby Allin and Ethan Page were set for a Coffin Match at the upcoming AEW Road Rager show. However, Page delayed the match during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Allin attacked Page after[...] Jun 30 - Darby Allin and Ethan Page were set for a Coffin Match at the upcoming AEW Road Rager show. However, Page delayed the match during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Allin attacked Page after[...]

Former WWE Producer Reportedly Signs With AEW

As previously reported, Sonjay Dutt is no longer with WWE as a Producer after requesting his release recently. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Dutt was backstage at tonight's AEW[...] Jun 30 - As previously reported, Sonjay Dutt is no longer with WWE as a Producer after requesting his release recently. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Dutt was backstage at tonight's AEW[...]

Tuesday's NXT Viewership Drops Again 6/29

NXT viewership has once again taken a dip in numbers. John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal reports the June 29 episode of NXT drew 636,000 viewers, down on last week's 665,000 viewers. The sho[...] Jun 30 - NXT viewership has once again taken a dip in numbers. John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal reports the June 29 episode of NXT drew 636,000 viewers, down on last week's 665,000 viewers. The sho[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Slams Eddie Kingston

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has slammed All Elite Wrestling star Eddie Kingston on Busted Open Radio today. Kingston’s promo after Dynamite last week during which he took a few shots at WWE has[...] Jun 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has slammed All Elite Wrestling star Eddie Kingston on Busted Open Radio today. Kingston’s promo after Dynamite last week during which he took a few shots at WWE has[...]

AEW Is Teasing 'Breaking News' For Tonight's Dynamite On TNT

AEW has announced that there will be "breaking news" concerning Team Taz on tonight's Dynamite on TNT. Team Taz has been plagued by trouble with speculation suggesting Brian Cage could be leaving the[...] Jun 30 - AEW has announced that there will be "breaking news" concerning Team Taz on tonight's Dynamite on TNT. Team Taz has been plagued by trouble with speculation suggesting Brian Cage could be leaving the[...]

First Photos Of Brandi and Cody Rhodes New Baby Daughter

Brandi and Cody Rhodes have exclusively revealed photos of their new baby daughter Liberty in People Magazine. The photos can be viewed below, slide to see more. [...] Jun 30 - Brandi and Cody Rhodes have exclusively revealed photos of their new baby daughter Liberty in People Magazine. The photos can be viewed below, slide to see more. [...]

The New Day Named Greatest Tag Team in WWE History

WWE ranked the top 50 male tag teams in history in a new show on Peacock. The New Day topped the list with The Hardy Boyz in 2nd place and the Hart Foundation in 3rd place. The full list: 50- The B[...] Jun 30 - WWE ranked the top 50 male tag teams in history in a new show on Peacock. The New Day topped the list with The Hardy Boyz in 2nd place and the Hart Foundation in 3rd place. The full list: 50- The B[...]

Darby Allin Joins Cast Of 'Jackass 4'

According to Slashfilm.com, former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin is listed as a cast member for the upcoming fourth entry in the Jackass film series. Allin joins a list of celebrities that will appear [...] Jun 30 - According to Slashfilm.com, former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin is listed as a cast member for the upcoming fourth entry in the Jackass film series. Allin joins a list of celebrities that will appear [...]

Otis Debuts New Look

It's only been a matter of weeks since Otis debuted his new look, but the former member of Heavy Machinery has changed his look yet again! Otis appeared on an episode of The Bump and looked almost unr[...] Jun 30 - It's only been a matter of weeks since Otis debuted his new look, but the former member of Heavy Machinery has changed his look yet again! Otis appeared on an episode of The Bump and looked almost unr[...]

Bully Ray Has Choice Words For Eddie Kingston

As previously reported, after Saturday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston made some anti-WWE comments that haven't gone down particularly well. Now, WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray has chimed in,[...] Jun 30 - As previously reported, after Saturday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston made some anti-WWE comments that haven't gone down particularly well. Now, WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray has chimed in,[...]

Brian Pillman Jr. Praises AEW For Encouraging Creativity

Brian Pillman Jr. recently spoke with Fightful Select and has praised AEW for allowing its talent to be creative. Pillman, who is set to challenge AEW TNT Champion Miro on tonight's episode of AEW Dyn[...] Jun 30 - Brian Pillman Jr. recently spoke with Fightful Select and has praised AEW for allowing its talent to be creative. Pillman, who is set to challenge AEW TNT Champion Miro on tonight's episode of AEW Dyn[...]

Another Match Added To Tonight's AEW Dynamite

It has been announced that Jungle Boy, who lost against Kenny Omega on Saturday's edition of AEW Dynamite in a match for the AEW World Championship, will be taking on Jack Evans tonight on an increasi[...] Jun 30 - It has been announced that Jungle Boy, who lost against Kenny Omega on Saturday's edition of AEW Dynamite in a match for the AEW World Championship, will be taking on Jack Evans tonight on an increasi[...]

Mercedes Martinez Taken To Hospital Following Tonight's WWE NXT

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting that Mercedes Martinez has been taken to hospital following the finish to Xia Li & Boa vs Martinez & Jake Atlas during tonight's NXT on USA Network.[...] Jun 29 - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting that Mercedes Martinez has been taken to hospital following the finish to Xia Li & Boa vs Martinez & Jake Atlas during tonight's NXT on USA Network.[...]