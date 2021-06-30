AEW Bids Farewell (For Now) To Daily's Place In Jacksonville Florida

Closing the broadcast during tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT was a video package that featured all the highlights from AEW's time at Daily's Place in Jacksonville Florida.

The arena became the home of AEW television and pay-per-view during the COVID-19 pandemic over the last 15 months, but as of next week the show will hit the road again.

AEW will of course be back but for now they bid goodbye.

Check out the video package below.